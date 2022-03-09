An entertaining video of a dancing Asian man has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The determined TikToker revealed that he was looking to reach 1M views on his video and managed to exceed that with 2.4M views

Online users were impressed with the man’s moves and poured in messages of love and adoration

A determined dancer took to social media to share a video of himself moving to the beat and he has won over instant fans.

The video was shared on TikTok by online user @audaamar looking dashing in his suit as he dances happily. The post is captioned:

“I will dance until there is 1M.”

His goal exceeded his expectations as the post has over 2.4 million views on video-focused social networking service. Cyber citizens showed love under the viral video:

user5950888094906 responded:

“Keep giving me joy, carry on, you will get there.”

user3454955433553 reacted:

“Nice movements.”

user4041320351081 wrote:

“Muntu wami ngedwa (my person alone).”

Elmovado said:

“Keep dancing ma brother.”

Penelope Khensani commented:

“Much love from South Africa .”

Kelvin shared:

“My best TIKTOKER is you.”

Shkurtaasllani said:

“I’m in love with this dance and the person.”

user8195612378188 wrote:

"I love this guy a lot, he makes ma day."

