Omphemetse Seema is a 21-year-old female truck driver in Mzansi whose passion has left many inspired

Social media user @mafizzy_jhb shared Omphemetse’s story online, asking peeps to show her some love

Mzansi people flooded the comment section with kind messages, letting the young female truck driver know what an inspiration she is

Times are changing, and jobs that were once only for men are now being slain by women. Omphemetse Seema is a 21-year-old female truck driver in Mzansi who has caused hype on social media.

Omphemetse Seema is a 21-year-old female truck driver with big dreams. Image: TikTok / @mafizzy_jhb

While truck driving is still very much a male-dominated industry, women in Mzansi are slowly breaking into it and proving they are fit for the position.

TikTok user @mafizzy_jhb was wowed when he saw Omphemetse driving a truck, so he shared a clip on social media and told peeps to make her trend… and they did!

“Youngest C14 Driver goes by the name Ophemetse, show her some love #truckdriver #code14 #mafizzy_jhb #fyp #trending #tata #2022tiktok @mafizzy_jhb”

Briefly News found out that Omphemetse’s dream is to one day own her own truck and start her own business. She is currently saving for her first truck, and we have no doubt that her dreams will one day come true!

The people of Mzansi show Omphemetse made love, sending her trending

Seeing young women take on jobs like truck driving is always a hype. People love seeing women rising and proving their worth.

The comment section was quickly filled with words of encouragement and support for the amazing young woman. Get ‘em gurl!

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

@Entleyameso said:

“It's your protective and encouraging voice behind her for me. That there she goes melted my heart! You are appreciated abuti.”

@Tladi175 said:

“We are proud of you. Omphemetse show them that you can do it.”

@Mashasha said:

“Queen. for code 14 aphi amajita alibele ekhoneni notshwala vuka muntu omnyama.”

