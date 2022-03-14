An unhappy Mzansi woman angrily took to social media to share an image of her scratched car, which she suspects was done by a child

@Luntu09335611 expressed her frustration in the tweet and said she would have spanked the kid responsible if she had seen him or her

The cyber community called her out for emotional reaction and advised her on alternative solutions to the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A South African woman’s Sunday was ruined after she spotted an unknown tot who decided to leave some special artwork on her whip.

An unhappy online user, @Luntu09335611, took to social media to share a photo of her scratched vehicle and boy, it is a nasty one!

An upset woman took to social media to share a photo of her scratched vehicle. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She expressed her anger and frustration and even said she would have spanked the child responsible if she had seen him or her.

“Somebody's son/daughter decided to be creative on my baby boy lucky little devil I didn't see him/her...bendizambetha ndimdibanise nomamakhe kanye notatakhe...Sunday spoilt,” she captioned the Twitter post along with several angry face emojis.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

While some cyber citizens stilled poked fun at the post, others were not impressed by the woman’s reaction and took to the comments section with their remarks.

@le_awty responded:

“Haibo over a car? My child will be the last person you last touched when you were on earth if you beat them over a car which can be repaired wtf.”

@Mdu22538934 replied:

“Spray cologne and wipe with a dry cloth. Thank me later.”

@Mongalane3 wrote:

“My sister’s child once wrote 1 till 10 on my black jeep yoh the mixed emotions I had she wrote with a stone.”

@Elias99775543 commented:

“Re-spray this and stop your drama...your kids will also do wrongs to others..no matter in what ages.”

@AvumileNeo said:

“My ex-girlfriend did that to my bae too and ngoba ndeza ne way entswempu eGroovin ekhona mxm.”

@Brinology1 shared:

“Just buy another car. Stop complaining.”

Honest woman admits to scratching motorist's car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there still are honest people in the world. A woman, who was not identified, recently scratched another motorist's car by accident.

Instead of walking away like nothing happened, the lady left a note confessing to what she had done. She started the note with her name and cellphone number and added:

"I scratched your car. I'm very sorry. I am at Wimpy now but you can call me anytime."

The post was captioned:

“The world needs more people like her. May she be blessed."

Source: Briefly News