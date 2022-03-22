A man took to social media to share a video of him filling up his tiny car with fuel in an unlikely container

Hamza Campus (@hamzacampus02) is seen him filling up his cute Kia Picanto with a tiny baby bottle

The TikTok post has since gone viral with over 10.5M views and attracted online users' views and reactions

With petrol prices expected to hike to their highest yet, people are already mentally preparing themselves for the financial shock.

A video of a man filling his car with petrol using a baby bottle was shared online. Image: @hamzacampus02/TikTok

One man, Hamza Campus (@hamzacampus02), took to social media to poke fun at the global issue by sharing a video of him filling up his cute Kia Picanto with a tiny baby bottle.

He is seen approaching a petrol filling station pump as he fills the bottle up. He proceeds to walk to his silver-grey Kia and opens the lid to its fuel tank and feeds it the petrol.

His 15K followers were amused by the viral post which boasts 10.5M views as they flocked in to share their comments and views on the post.

car_guy reacted:

“RIP 20 dollars.”

The Fetish Box wrote:

“That's just cost you £60 in the UK right now.”

Benja replied:

“Awwww.”

Teboho Aluta Phiri said:

“Mara why.”

@quake wrote:

“You don’t have peace at all.”

Theewally responded:

“That will be 50 quid please.”

Mzansi braces for another fuel price increase, don’t be scammed by fuel-saving devices

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that with experts predicting that the price of fuel could hit as high as R40 per litre, most South African motorists, whose monthly budgets are already strained, are now literally driving on fumes.

It also allows sceptics to take advantage of consumers and advertise 'fuel-saving devices' as South Africans fork out R21,60 per litre for petrol and R19,48 for a litre of diesel.

With many experts predicting the fuel price will reach R40 per litre due to the instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Africans are desperate for practical assistance in reducing their fuel consumption, the Retail Motor Industry Organisation reports.

As of March, the cost of petrol is R21,60 per litre inland and R19,48 per litre of diesel, according to the Automobile Association.

