A doctorate holder introduced a young PhD holder to peeps on Twitter and shared his achievements and future endeavours

The doctor noted that the young man plans to pursue a Post Doctorate in Molecular Biology focusing on genetics and immunology

Tweeps were amazed at the young man's extraordinary achievement and encouraged him to keep learning, while others wished him well on his job hunt

Dr Bongani Nkala shared news on Twitter about a young man's achievements. Dr Nkala explained that Dr Thabiso Miya holds a PhD in Genetics and Developmental Biology from WITS.

Peeps were captivated by the young doctor's accomplishment and field of study. Dr Nkala added:

"He is actively looking for a Postdoc in the field of Molecular Biology, especially Genetics and Immunology."

Dr Thabiso Miya caught the attention of many Saffas online with his drive for education. Image: @bee_nkala/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Dr Nkala's Twitter post was soon flooded with messages of applause for Dr Miya. Many hoped that he gets a job soon while others wished him well on his next project.

@NinaCountrina complimented that doctor:

"Congratulations to the newly minted Dr. Miya. My DM is open for some leads if he hasn't found any promising ones yet."

@JosephAdetayo16 mused:

@blackrosesatin injected some reason:

"He must keep going. We leant our lesson with Covid-19 for our lack of immunologists and virologists."

@MimiThobile applauded the young man:

@ESNK predicted how busy his future will be:

"If you put him on Twitter, Pfizer will take him and ngeke siphinde simbone (it would be the last we hear of him)."

