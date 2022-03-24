A confident Mzansi lady took to social media to boast about how she studied English HL instead of FAL at school

Her Twitter post ruffled some feathers online, with one user pointing out that HL and FAL learners both describe the function of a verb the same way

Her counter-response had a noticeable grammatical error and hilarious shots were fired by SA cyber citizens

A young South African lady caused a stir online after flexing about how she studied English home language (HL) instead of English as a first additional language (FAL).

A woman was roasted online for boasting about her calibre of English as compared to others.

@user421S took to Twitter to boast that she has a higher calibre of knowledge of the English language. She captioned her tweet:

“I did English HL, you did English FAL. Asifani!!! (We’re not the same).”

According to RSA Curriculum, home language is much more detailed than first additional language and requires more from learners. Both FAL and HL are informative and helpful in their different ways. HL is richer in content, while FAL is more simplified.

The lady’s tweet certainly ruffled a few feathers as many were quick to jump at the chance to make their opinions known. One particular user pointed out that learners who studied either version of the language would still describe a verb as a “doing word” and said there was, therefore, no real difference between the two.

The lady clapped back and said the “different” was that FAL learners are taught by black educators who are likely to make a mistake in their efforts to teach the language.

Her uninformed tweet and her misuse of the word “different” instead of “difference” got the people talking as they fired shots with witty comments mocking her grammatical flop. Check out some of their comments:

@NickybongzJNR responded:

“Ibuye ingane yaku rural area ishaye 7 Distinctions nge Bachelor including that English FAL ihambe iye e UCT ifunde ibe i Medical Doctor. Wena usale kanjalo nalo Level 3 wakho in English Home Language along with a Higher Certificate pass in Matric unga qualify ngisho nase UNISA.”

@SunyeIsaac replied:

“English is a Language from England. Queen Elizabeth knows nothing about your existence, colonialisation has destroyed you. How can you embrace a language that is not of your own? Who are you?”

@g_yaunti_ wrote:

“Just briefly went through your TL. Nothing much, but I'd advise your parents to ask for your school fees back.”

@Thush_Mcobothi commented:

“Oksalayo I matric certificate zethu zonke zibhalwe UMALUSI!!!”

@CYPRIANSIKHUMB1 said:

“Oksalayo nawe umjolo uyakukhama nesingisi sakho leso.”

