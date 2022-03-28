The Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs for 2021 was released and it shows promising stats for women in SA

Businesswomen in Mzansi are rising despite challenges and their growth is definitely creating positive change

While it is evident that women need more support, they are succeeding despite this and it's truly empowering to witness

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While the world seems like it has been turned upside down, it has not stopped the women of South Africa from slaying.

This fifth annual study of 65 economies shows targeted support for women and women entrepreneurs is critical to economic recovery worldwide. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Not only have businesswomen had to face the everlasting struggles of patriarchy, but now the hard-hitting effects of the pandemic too. However, they have risen and are still rising, and this speaks volumes about the resilience of a woman.

South Africa is one of only 12 economies in which women’s entrepreneurial activity rates increased, with 11.1% of working-age women engaged in early-stage entrepreneurial activities, reported eNCA.

The latest Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs Index (MIWE) has shown that Mzansi women are on the rise. The MIWE 2021 includes a global ranking of the advancement of women in business across 65 economies. There are three main categories in this index: 1. Women’s Advancement Outcomes, 2. Knowledge Assets & Financial Access and 3. Supporting Entrepreneurial Conditions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africa ranked 37th overall, moving one place up from the 2020 and two from the 2019 index ranking. This is huge progress and it shows that Mzansi women are making their mark.

The MIWE states:

“Women continue to defy the odds, making their mark as vital economic contributors with a significant 'women’s business ownership' (over 25%) of all local businesses.”

Mzansi ranked 21st in the Women’s Advancement Outcome category, showing promise to the way in which female entrepreneurs are managing to start businesses despite the many factors that go against them.

Knowledge Assets and Financial Access is an area where SA definitely needs to give women assistance. We ranked 55th here and it is no secret that women struggle to gain financial assistance, and this is due to age-old patriarchal limitations, such as women never owning their own bank account or having never been formally employed with traceable income.

Overall, women in Mzansi are on the rise and these stats are promising. Female entrepreneurs are said to be the answer to economic stability in SA and it is due time their power be harnessed and supported.

“Bringing a difference”: Meet Anna Karina de Sousa, an inspiring businesswoman making money with a purpose

In related news, Briefly News reported that while it might not seem like a big deal to own a nail salon, Anna Karina de Sousa’s journey is inspiring as it is filled with purpose.

Anna is the founder of Executive Nails in Mozambique, a luxury nail salon that offers a service that was never seen in Mozam before.

Coming from a family that preached work ethic and encouraged individualism, Anna was motivated to make her mark. While she studied Linguistics and Literature at the Faculty of Letters, at Eduardo Mondlane University, Anna had a burning desire to do more.

Source: Briefly News