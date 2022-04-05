A woman posted snaps of her new BMW on Twitter and shared that has joined the luxury car family

Tweeps congratulated her on the achievement and commended her for the brand of car that she chose

Some who were captivated by the lady's beauty made their intentions known while others who also own BWMs welcomed her to the family

Bonnie Ngobeni wowed peeps on Twitter with pics of her new ride and an announcement that she has joined the BMW family. The gorgeous Bonnie didn't show much of her new whip but shared her Beamer collection day with those online.

The new BMW owner admitted to being at a loss for words in her caption that read:

"I don't know what to say hey, I'm now a new member of the Bimmer family."

Bonnie showed off pics of her new whip in a post where she celebrated joining the BMW family. Image: @vonani20/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Bonnie received an influx of messages from Tweeps congratulating her on her new whip. The stunning Ms Ngobeni's Twitter post also attracted admirers who were taken by her beauty. Some Tweeps who also own Beamers welcomed Bonnie to the family.

@DocPhuti said:

"You made the perfect choice. It mops the floor wth the other brands in its class. Congrats!"

@promypadder said:

"I’m so happy for you but I don’t know you personally kodwa I’m celebrating with you❤️"

@Mmirwas said:

@Lindi85400574 said:

"Congratulations cc yinhle kakhulu imoto yakho ❤❤uNkulunkulu ayivikele (...your car is stunnging. May God protect it.)"

@MathekgaNixson said:

"Just thank the Lord. The more He blesses the more humble you should get. Who are we without Him."

@sihlengcob7 said:

@mesusalkhalifa said:

"Congratulations, you blasted in big and hard into the Beemer family."

Source: Briefly News