An online game inspired by the war between Russia and Ukraine was developed as means to raise funds, and so far it's been popular

The game was designed with the Ukraine southwest city of Ukraine, Mariupol as a background, since it's one of the hotspots in the Russian assault

Designers of the game have raised $10 000 (R145 000) that will go towards humanitarian projects to assist Ukrainians in need

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has claimed the lives of thousands of people from both countries. Many more who were in the firing line have been displaced following evictions from their homes.

The war between the two countries gave rise to a new game developed by Ukraine designers called Musk vs Putin. Gamers play the game as South African inventor, Elon Musk and engage in a battle to try and beat Vladamir Putin.

Briefly News reported that Russia invaded Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, 24 February. Russian forces fired numerous missiles at various cities in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation.

A game called 'Beat Putin' was designed by Ukrainian designers to raise funds for those in need. Image: www.odessa-journal.com

All battles take place against the backdrop of painted views of the destroyed Mariupol. And the battles are accompanied by the song, Oh, Near the Meadow There is Red Viburnum performed by the soloist of Boombox, Andrey Khlivnyuk, reported The Odessa Journal.

More than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees flee war

According to Briefly News, more than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled the country since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said Monday, adding that the humanitarian situation was worsening.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,215,047 Ukrainians had fled the country since the war began on 24 February.

"The humanitarian needs are growing by the minute as more people flee the war in Ukraine," the UN's International Organization for Migration said.

The IOM says that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, nearly 205,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left. Meanwhile, nearly 6.48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine as of mid-March.

