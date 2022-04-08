A lady posted her graduation pic on Twitter after bagging a qualification from University of South Africa

Tweeps congratulated the stunner on her achievement and affirmed the cheeky caption that she posted

Others complimented the woman on her outfit with some praising her for her stunning looks

A beautiful woman who graduated from the University of South Africa posted her pic on Twitter in a celebration post that attracted an avalanche of praise from Tweeps. In her pic, the visibly elated woman shows off her beautiful graduation outfit that she was complimented on.

The lady captioned her pic with a Bible verse and a message:

"Re tsene (we have entered)!"

A stunner shared her graduation pic on Twitter in celebration of bagging a UNISA qualification and peeps are wowed. Images: @PeruMorkels/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

People on Twitter sent the lady congratulatory messages on her achievement. Some peeps praised her fashion sense while others were taken by her beauty.

@PusoGov said:

"I’m here for the dress and excellence… Congratulations babe♥️♥️ It’s time for opening spaces and sending the ladder down."

@PeterCaiserM said:

"Congratulations are in order darling."

@theesupremeP said:

@MsMiraBikitsha said:

"I love your dress! Big congratulations ✨✨"

@JerryPurfz said:

"Siya kuhalalisela Miss P! Well done & congratulations!"

@Thwala_Dee said:

@DondaYee said:

"Mfanaka mane, well done, daddy must be proud."

@yandz22 said:

"So happy and proud of you ❤"

18-Year-old stunner graduates from varsity top of her class after starting degree at age 15

Another gorgeous young lady gave peeps something to be proud of. According to Briefly News, a radiant young lady celebrated completing her undergraduate programme at university in style. The scholar, identified as Oluwateniola Shyllon, shared her excitement on LinkedIn as she posted adorable photos in an academic gown.

The 18-year-old not only led her economics class but bagged a first-class. Oluwateniola was also honoured with five awards. Speaking on her achievement, the elated lady expressed delight at finally wrapping up her academic pursuit after gaining admission into Babcock University, Ikenne, at the age of 15.

Source: Briefly News