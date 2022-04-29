A local police officer was praised for rescuing people from drowning at the R30 road between Allanridge and Bothaville in the Free State

In a recent incident, Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys rescued three people from drowning and assisted in retrieving nine bodies from the water

The Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State expressed appreciation for the cop’s courage, skill, and dedication

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A South African police officer, Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys, has been lauded for his exceptional act of bravery in rescuing the lives of innocent people at the R30 road between Allanridge and Bothaville in the Free State since the beginning of the year.

The road has been flooded by heavy rains since the beginning of the year, and it is known as the "High Accident Zone" where many people lost their lives.

SAPS officer Sergeant Maruis Geldenhuys never hesitates to assist in a rescue mission. Image: Goldfields Crime & Traffic Updates/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Geldenhuys was honoured by the District Commissioner of Lejweleputswa, Maj Gen Lerato Molale, for his outstanding dedication to the call of duty.

The Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State reported that several accidents were reported in Allanridge SAPS, and Sergeant Geldenhuys, who regards diving as a hobby, has been risking his life on this dangerous road by saving people's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a recent accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 23 April, 2022 at 1:45am, he received a phone call about a 22-seater Sprinter minibus that had plunged into the water. He rescued three people from drowning and assisted in retrieving nine bodies from the water.

“Whenever he is contacted regarding the accidents, he does not hesitate to take his personal diving equipment and his private vehicle to offer assistance to those in need,” a statement reads.

In one of the flooding accidents that gained national coverage, an Intercape bus had been trapped the water. Geldenhuys was part of the team that successfully rescued 80 people from drowning.

It was also revealed that Geldenhuys was on vacation leave when he rescued the Station Commander of Vierfontein SAPS from drowning when his vehicle was trapped.

“The member's courage and capability in saving lives of vulnerable people will never go unnoticed,” said the District Commissioner.

Experienced paramedic helps deliver healthy baby girl on the side of busy Gauteng highway

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that committed to the role to provide advanced emergency medical care for critical and emergent patients is qualified paramedic and ER24 Gauteng Regional Manager, Gareth Staley.

He was recently stopped in his tracks en route home when he noticed a pregnant woman in the backseat of a car whose baby couldn’t wait to come into the world.

Gareth was driving on his way home in the heavy rain along the N1 south when he noticed a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vehicle responding in the emergency lane with a light motor vehicle closely behind.

Source: Briefly News