A Mzansi babe bagged herself a spot at the prestigious University of Birmingham and was bursting with pride

Twitter user @Chris_Mukhoro shared the incredible news online, showing off her boujee new student card

The people of South Africa were so proud and filled the comment section with love and congratulations

A confident Mzansi lady managed to get herself into the University of Birmingham and her nod has left the people of South Africa bursting with pride. Flying the SA flag high!

Twitter user @Chris_Mukhoro is now a student at the University of Birmingham. Image: Twitter / @Chris_Mukhoro

Studying abroad used to be just a mere dream for the citizens of SA, especially those of colour. So, now when you see someone living it, it is a bigger deal than most realise.

Twitter user @Chris_Mukhoro took to her page to share a picture of her student card for the University of Birmingham, and she did it with pride. Yes, babes, this is huge!

“daar se!”

The people of Mzansi overflow with pride, congratulating the good sis

Knowing what a big deal this is many took to the comment section to congratulate her on this amazing achievement. Seeing others win is what we love to see.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

@Nkanyiso_ngqulu said:

“Congratulations so you've left us with loadshedding?”

@Chris_Mukhoro said:

“Impressive, hey, let’s make education fashionable.”

@BassieKayy said:

“I just love seeing you win. Congratulations babe ”

@nunuzwane said:

“Batsene girl!! Congratulations and all the best.”

@VhonieMula said:

Source: Briefly News