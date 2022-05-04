A local yogi had people stopping and staring at her skills on social media, they had to take a second look

Twitter user @tshupi_ramelz is into yoga and she took to Twitter to show her people how flexible she is

The people of Mzansi were wowed and flooded the comment section out of pure amazement and a little shock

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous curvy Mzansi yogi left people shook with the way she could fold herself like a pretzel and not break. Some wanted tips and others wanted a date, LOL.

Twitter user @tshupi_ramelz turned heads with her yoga pose pictures. Image: Twitter / @tshupi_ramelz

Source: Twitter

Yoga has become a favourite, even in Mzansi. Getting into shape, connecting with your inner self and being able to snap cool pics for the Gram, what more could you ask for?

Twitter user @tshupi_ramelz aka Black Mermaid shared a picture of a new yoga pose she recently mastered, showing off her skills. Sis, that is some folding you got going on there!

“Lol where is my head? ♀️”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The people of social media feel the heat, letting the good sis know she’s skilled

Some people got a little hot and bothered by the woman’s abilities while others wanted some tips. Needless to say, the comment section was HAWT!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@IamMsiziBrianSA said:

“Jesus ♂️where's the head.”

@MelissaWhitela9 said:

“Yerrr I can't even stand on one leg♀️”

@motebangleoto said:

“Oh how I wish my gf was one of yoga ♀️ because this looks so cute ”

@fredndungu17 said:

“Amazed by your flexibility.”

@BongaShantel said:

@Khulekani_mbili said:

Stunner Shows Off Her Strength and Physique in Photo of Her Headstand Yoga Pose, Leaves Mzansi Speechless

In related news, Briefly News reported that a confessed "Queen of Splits and Handstands" took to social media to show off her strength and physical abilities with an image that left SA peeps quite impressed.

Online user @tshupi_ramelz shared the image on Twitter that shows her in a yoga headstand with her head on the ground, supported by her arms, and her legs in a straight position in the air.

The yoga pose is also known as the Sirsasana. Such exercises are believed to strengthen one’s core, engaging obliques, rectus abdominus, and the transverse abdominus. Inversions also increase upper body strength and stamina. Arm, shoulder, and back muscles work hard to keep the pressure off of your head and neck.

Source: Briefly News