A Mzansi yoga teacher took to social media to show off her physical abilities as she demonstrated a headstand pose

The image posted by @tshupi_ramelz on Twitter also reveals her fit physique with her legs in the air in perfect balance

The cyber community was left impressed by her abilities and responded to the post with awe and flirtatious comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A confessed "Queen of Splits and Handstands" took to social media to show off her strength and physical abilities with an image that left SA peeps quite impressed.

A yoga teacher showed off her fit physique in a photo shared online recently. Image: @tshupi_ramelz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Online user @tshupi_ramelz shared the image on Twitter that shows her in a yoga headstand with her head on the ground, supported by her arms, and her legs in a straight position in the air.

The yoga pose is also known as the Sirsasana. Such exercises are believed to strengthen one’s core, engaging obliques, rectus abdominus, and the transverse abdominus. Inversions also increase upper body strength and stamina. Arm, shoulder, and back muscles work hard to keep the pressure off of your head and neck.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her online followers were amazed by her fitness and skills and responded to the post with admiration and flirty comments.

@PrinceMolekga said:

“The relationship is over finally u can post. Phela you last posted ka bo 2020 before o thola an old man.”

@ForchLesa replied:

“A whole balanced snack.”

@BongsNdlela1 commented:

“Intombi must.”

@Situnda_Songo reacted:

“You're really good at this yoga.”

@malik_545 wrote:

“Absolutely awesome.”

@notty_ntombela1 responded:

“Show me your ways, ma.”

Khabonina reminds us that yoga is not only for 'whites or slim people'

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that through #KhaboYoga, Khabonina Qubeka is here to help change the mindset of many South Africans about yoga. The perception of most people is that yoga is an extreme sport. However, Khabonina disagrees. We wanted to find out by picking her brain, what yoga is all about.

Qubeka returned from a trip to Hong Kong where she introduced yoga fanatics to Afro Yoga. The specific type of yoga is infused with Africanism and African-inspired moves. An exciting and different take on yoga.

"The problem is they have 'white painted' yoga. Yoga has become something reserved for the slim or the white or a certain exclusive group but that is not how it should be. Black people should happily do yoga, it is also for them and in fact, there are traces of the origins of yoga in Egypt, Africa."

Source: Briefly News