An artist identified as @bloome_comics made creative illustrations to depict what’s going on in the warzone spots like Bucha in Ukraine

The comics are emotive drawings with informative captions on the hard times experienced by citizens and animals in the Russian-invaded country

The artist shared some of the volunteer work that has been achieved and how it has changed them as a person

An artist who volunteered in Ukraine to assist in the Russian-invaded country shared their experiences by creating 22 comics depicting what’s happening in the warzone spots like Bucha.

The artist is identified as @bloome_comics on Instagram as well as the Bored Panda blog, shared some of their creative and emotive pieces online along with informative captions on what they noticed during their time in Ukraine.

An artist has taken to spread awareness on the hard times in Ukraine using comic drawings. Image: @bloome_comics/Instagram, Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

“Not only children suffer from this war, but animals too. In Ukraine, lots of families have pets and after the full-scale war began, some of them took their friends with them, but some of them were left behind,” shared @bloome_comics along with drawings of abandoned animals during the war.

They also shared that through the help of friends, they bought over 150 nappies for babies and special canned food for injured dogs from the Borodyanka shelter.

“This shelter was bombed by Russians and the region was occupied for almost a month, so the owners weren’t able to properly feed these animals. The shelter had 400+ dogs but only 150 survived. We also came down to help another shelter too, we bought 1 500 kilos of dog food and helped with the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

@bloome_comics explained that many people and businesses have assisted military forces in Ukraine and questioned the role of governments during the disaster.

The artist shared that her work is to create smiles on the faces of people who go on his/her Instagram page.

“We can discuss lots of contradictory topics and share various opinions. Thanks to this, I’ve changed as a person, and dare I say some of my followers have too.

"I hope that those who read Bloome Comics will know more about the RU-UA war as I’m currently using my page to spread awareness. After the war is over, I will come back with funny girly comics to make people happier,” they shared.

