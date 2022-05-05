A self-published author had an informative and inspiring chat with Briefly News about her journey as a young writer

Although Omphemetse Maimane was a maths and science student in high school, her mother helped her realise her artistic side by entering her into a competition

The 23-year-old has been nominated as the Best Writer in the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (MAMA)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Omphemetse Maimane has always been into arts and crafts. From the age of 13, she realised that she wanted to be a writer but didn't have enough knowledge about sharing her stories with the world.

The young lady shared a bit about her story with Briefly News about how she found her passion in turning words into captivating adventures, winning over readers throughout the world, and being nominated for a prestigious award.

Young writer, Omphemetse Maimane comes alive when she face to face with a blank page and her thoughts. Image: Omphemetse Maimane/Supplied

Source: UGC

The birth of a storyteller

It was her mother who helped her realise that drawing was a form of storytelling and that she was a natural-born storyteller.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“She encouraged me to tell her about my pictures - the characters and all. That's when I got used to drawing and telling story ideas.”

Although she was a maths and science student at Matlhare Mokautu Secondary School, it was an art competition opened the door to a talent and profession that shaped and changed her life.

“Around 2013 and 2014 my mom bought OMO Auto Washing Powder. There was a competition that was advertised on the front packaging. She entered the competition for me since it was for kids. I won R5000 cash price and it was announced on Motsweding FM,” she shared.

Turning words into magic

“I enjoy writing about my life experiences and I write poetry too.”

The 23-year-old admits that it took her years to get her work exposed to the world as it was only in 2021 that she became a published author.

“I have published 3 books so far and poems. I don't have a specific time frame when writing a book. It depends what kind of book I’m working on but I take time working on my books to get good results,” she shared.

The young woman believes that being a self-published author saves her from many complications such as signing with publishing companies that aren't legit as she has heard of people complaining about being robbed of their work or money.

A nominated author

Omphemetse has been nominated as the Best Writer by the people who believe in her.

“I received a mention on the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (MAMA) Facebook page and that's when I saw that I have been nominated.

“After a few days, I was given a keyword and a voting line to share with my supporters and all who will be interested in voting for me. The award ceremony will be held on 10 September 2022 at the Carousel Casino.

“This nomination means the world to me! for me writing is therapeutic and anything about writing excites me,” said the author who is supported by her family, friends, and fans,” said the Rustenburg resident.

The growth of it all

The mother of one shared that she is proudest of being nominated at the MAMA's, being a young writer of 3 published books as well as selling her books worldwide and getting reads from different people

“So far I haven't encountered any challenges but I’m ready for them as I grow in my journey. I’ll take upcoming challenges as a motivation and I guess they'll make me stronger,” said Omphemetse who is also busy with other business projects as well as her fourth book.

Sharing the most encouraging words she’s been given, Omphemetse said:

“My mom once told me that I am the strongest person she has ever met and I remember the time she said: "I knew from the day I gave birth to you that you are born to win,”

Ambitious KZN poet shares how writing changed his life

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that Xolani Shezi is a 33-year-old KwaZulu-Natal poet with enough ambition to fuel a small business. Taking some time to speak to Briefly.co.za in an exclusive interview, Xolani got candid about his biggest achievements, setbacks, and hopes for the future.

Xolani explained how he had grown up with his mom and granny, having never met his dad until he was on his deathbed. This is something that has left Xolani in many ways deeply scarred.

"My upbringing was not glamorous. I was always facing challenges on a daily basis. Raised by my late mother and late grandmother. My grandfather died before I was born and my father too went AWOL before I was born," he said.

Source: Briefly News