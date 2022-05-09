A gorgeous nurse raised blood pressure and had the people of Mzansi calling on her to give them medical attention

Twitter user @Lainer_juli knows she is a beautiful nurse and shared a spicy picture online to get the people going

The people of Mzansi suddenly came down with a list of illnesses that the radiant nurse just had to attend to

Everyone knows that practically every man has had a fantasy about a stunning nurse tending to them while they're ill… while one stunner of a nurse made their dreams possible.

Twitter user @Lainer_juli got people going with her spicy snap and suggestive comment, people are now ill and need attention. Image: Twitter / @Lainer_juli

A beautiful nurse took to social media with a hawt snap of herself, asking peeps if they needed any medical attention. Sis, you spicy!

Twitter user @Lainer_juli is a beautiful confident nurse who knows how to use her looks and profession to her advantage. Who wouldn’t want to see this face in a time of need?

“I'd like to nurse someone ❤”

Social media peeps suddenly come down with all sorts of illness

Seeing the stunning nurse in need of patients many suddenly felt all kinds of ill. If this beaut wants to fix someone, best believe peeps will make sure they have a reason to be attended to, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mulan85547015 said:

“In need of fast medical care.”

@mrsRunaM said:

“I just want to say you are gorgeous ”

@sean_fitness4 said:

“Me l'm ready, you're simply the best, take care of yourself, love you.”

@VidoeVuyo said:

@arthur__640 said:

Beautiful nurse has Mzansi men faking illnesses: “Please come check my heartbeat”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful veterinary nurse @CousinTeeTee posted photos of herself dressed in her uniform on social media and gained instant adoration from her fellow followers.

The tweet had over 7 600 likes and received a lot of positive responses from online users. Many Mzansi men have replied with fake illnesses or weird symptoms for the nurse in hopes to get her attention.

The people of Mzansi were there for whatever this spicy nurse was serving and had a list of unattended medical issues for her to sort out. The good sis was about to have her hands full.

