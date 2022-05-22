A talented schoolgirl has made quite an impression on netizens after her dance video blew up. A social media user Keletso (@KeletsoMss) took to Twitter to get peeps to share how much they take home on payday. It was Duduzane Zuma’s 38th birthday recently!

Kelly Khumalo threw an epic birthday party for her son, Christian and International DJ Black Coffee shared snaps on his official Twitter account of his new digs in the heart of Johannesburg.

1. Video of Talented Schoolgirl Dancing With Great Energy Wows Mzansi, Clip Goes Viral With 1.2 Million Views

A talented schoolgirl has made quite an impression on netizens after her dance video blew up on the social media streets.

The girl, identified as @ndi.ngu.azizaziza, is seen showing off some impressive moves as she dances among her peers with great energy along to the popular tune, Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, and Sir Trill.

A schoolgirl demonstrated some killer moves in a viral video. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Her video, shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, currently boasts 1.2 million views. The post was simply captioned:

“The Mlando Way.”

2. High Earning South Africans Show Off Their Payslips, Leaves the Rest of Mzansi With Chest Pains

A social media user Keletso (@KeletsoMss) took to Twitter to get peeps to share how much they take home on payday.

Many users were quite comfortable sharing photos or screenshots of their payslips while many South Africans were left stunned by the online challenge as well as by just how much their peers earned.

Keletso captioned the tweet:

“Pay slip thread?”

3. Video of Duduzane Zuma Cruising in a Lux Whip Ahead of 38th Birthday Leaves Mzansi in Awe: "Msholozi I Bow"

It was Duduzane Zuma’s 38th birthday recently!

One can only imagine what the popular son of Jacob Zuma has planned to mark the special occasion. And if his lavish Dubai lifestyle is anything to go by, he’s going to have quite a special one.

A video of him driving a beast of a sports car was shared by his friend @winstoninnes on Instagram recently. In the clip, a handsome Duduzane is seen hopping into the white and black McLaren and cruising the streets in style.

4. Kelly Khumalo Throws Safari and Jungle Themed Birthday Party for Christian, Celebs Show Up, Including Somizi

Kelly Khumalo threw an epic birthday party for her son, Christian. The young boy turned 12 on 12 May and the singer organised a safari and jungle-themed party in celebration of his birthday.

The Empini singer shares Christian with rapper Jub Jub. The loving mother went all out to make sure that her son enjoys his special day especially after hogging the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

Kelly Khumalo also made sure that some of the stars Christian only sees on TV were present during the event. The young lad even took a snap with a larger-than-life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo.

5. Black Coffee Flexes His Luxury Home Makeover in the Heart of Joburg, Leaving Mzansi Breathless, “Proud Moment”

International DJ Black Coffee shared snaps on his official Twitter account of his new digs in the heart of Johannesburg and Mzansi's jaw dropped at the sight of the extravagance on offer.

The DJ revealed that his apartment was decorated by the award-winning interior designer Tristan du Plessis and Tdps.

He shared a couple of snaps of his interior which looks like something out of a dream. Every item in his luxury penthouse had been carefully chosen and curated.

Source: Briefly News