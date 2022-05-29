Keabetswe Temane walked away with the honours in her age category, winning the Grand Prix Mini Model Earth 2022

The seven-year-old Curro Academy Pretoria student was accompanied by her mentor and guardian Dr Mmatepeng Muda Temane

She beat other hopefuls from Romania, Georgia, Brazil, Kenya, Bulgaria, South Africa, and Tanzania

An international beauty pageant held in Zanzibar, Tanzania was won by a seven-year-old Grade 1 girl from South Africa.

She was accompanied Dr Mmatepeng Muda Temane who is her guardian and mentor.

The Little Model Earth International Pageant allows children from Romania, Georgia, Brazil, Kenya, Bulgaria, South Africa, and Tanzania to compete.

Temane said that one of her highlights of the competition was how well Keabetswe adapted to the pageant. Keabetswe attends Curro Academy Pretoria.

Dr Temane is passionate about empowering children and has worked with a number of children and helped them to achieve their dreams and made a brighter future possible for them.

This is not the first time Keabetswe has won an award, she became the youngest member of the American Field Services (AFS), Inter Culture South Africa according to News24.

She also featured as a peace ambassador in the 95 Voices Strong for Peace campaign in the wake of the devastating riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in 2021.

