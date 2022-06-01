As the country strives to recover from the severe pandemic it turns out that not everyone was negatively affected

60 000 Mzansi citizens joined the millionaires club in 2021 despite the apparent catastrophic state of the SA economy

It was been reported that the middle class and the wealthy have somehow capitalised off of the stress of the pandemic

Poverty and unemployment are pressing issues in South Africa. So, when people heard that a whopping 60 000 Mzansi citizens joined the millionaires club in 2021, jaws were dropping and eyes wide open like owls. Nothing adds up!

Surely if the country’s unemployment rate has skyrocketed and people are dying of starvation that the likeliness of becoming a millionaire would be pretty slim… no?

Business Insider spilt the tea, reporting that South Africa birthed 60 000 more millionaires in the year 2021 despite alarming economic issues. These stats have thrown a spanner in governments' claims that the middle class and wealthy are falling.

The Treasury Department reported that personal tax income grew to R72 billion in 2021, with 60 000 new South African millionaires created. These numbers are eye-opening as they do not align with the catastrophe that is the SA economy.

Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling for BrandMapp claims that the pandemic has had a really harsh effect on the poor, however, it seems to have helped the middle class and wealthy, reported Biz Community. It is possible that stress has forced people to work harder and network more than ever before, having extremely positive effects on their bank accounts.

“What we are seeing is not a case of the entire country becoming poorer. Instead, it might be more true to say that the impact of Covid has been that some have become poorer, while others have become richer – a different dynamic,” De Kock said.

