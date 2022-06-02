A super relaxed lady explained her three year progress by revealing that she had only R25 in her account and now she has R350

TikTok user @ntsako_b feels that people should take any form of progress as a win and give themselves a little credit

The good sis had many people laughing over how relaxed she is and thanked her for reminding them to chill

While most many millions in their account, one Mzansi babe is okay with the R350 she has as three years ago all she had was R25. Progress is progress, no matter how big or small.

TikTok user @ntsako_b

Many people set themselves unrealistic goals which end up leaving them feeling like failures who will never amount to anything… but not this lady.

TikTok user @ntsako_b shared how just three years ago she had only R25 in her account and now she has R350. While her money situation has changed slightly, her love life has not. The stunner is still very much single.

“Thank you @sassa #diloditshentshitse . At @Forbes when are you interviewing me”

The people of Mzansi laugh at the childness of the gorgeous woman

This would have a lot of people freaking out. So, seeing this lady be hella chilled about her money matter and love life was extremely refreshing. The people of Mzansi thought it was a vibe they were there to feel.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@_msmMelissa_ said:

“ it’s called trusting the process.”

@Nicki Minaj van die Hillview❤ said:

“I thought u gonna end up in Dubai but many blessings to you and I hope u find employment hun”

@Nsuku said:

“I don’t want to laugh but ”

@Keitumetse Malatji39 said:

“I needed thisI appreciate you ”

