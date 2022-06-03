A heartbroken woman shared her defeat when it comes to the daunting task of job hunting with no success

In a tweet, Mickey Shabangu (@MickeyShabangu) disclosed that she has made peace with being unemployed

She also mentioned that she is hurting and man South African users could sympathise with her and relate to the struggle

A defeated young woman took to social media to share her pain of not being able to find a job.

Mickey Shabangu (@MickeyShabangu) shared an emotional post on Twitter where she revealed that she was losing hope in her pursuit to secure employment.

Many Saffas could sympathise with Mickey Shabangu's pain of being an avid job seeker. Mzansi: @MickeyShabangu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

“I’ve made peace with being unemployed, I guess my time is still to come and I'm also not getting younger . Being unemployed hurts.”

The sad reality of many young people struggling to find permanent and sustainable jobs is an issue that many people can relate to, whether it be directly or indirectly.

Many social media users flooded Mickey’s post with encouraging words as well as similar sentiments. Others also offered recommendations on where she could send her CV for possible employment.

@blandedwisky wrote:

“Companies are not employing I have direct contact with a few recruiters, they advertise and not actually hire or halt the process.”

@Ma_Mkhaliphi commented:

“Nothing Hurts Like Being Unemployed It So Depressing .”

@Justo_ice said:

“Keep trying though.”

kay_dzee reacted:

“This is me.”

@UpendoRSA replied:

“Ekugcineni kuzohlangana .”

Woman Takes a chance and it pays off, gets a permanent job

In another story, Briefly News reported that one brave South African woman is a living testament that having faith and taking risks could open doors for you.

@_Mamthii says she took huge risks when she quit her job, travelled to Gauteng, and signed a six-month contract.

The bubbly woman says the contract was set to expire at the end of this month but she is now a permanent employee with an unnamed “amazing” company.

Despite not giving all the details about the nature of her job, it is evident that she did well to impress her bosses but also credited God.

Source: Briefly News