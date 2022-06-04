South Africa's faceless philanthropist, BI Phakathi, has struck again and changed another person's life

He met a man on the street and invited him to take part in a burger eating challenge and offered to give him the money if he finished the meal in under 10 minues

The man didn't win but BI still rewarded him with cash and paid for the meal, BI gave him some extra money and told him to go home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he met up with a homeless man on the beachfront.

He invited the man to take on the 10-minute burger challenge and said that if finished the burger in under 10 minutes he would get to keep the money the burger cost.

BI Phakathi changed another person's life with an act of kindness. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

While chatting BI learned that the man had been living on the streets for 15 years and his dream was to finally go home.

In the video, the man tried his best but was unable to eat the burger in under 10 minutes, but BI being BI he still rewarded the man with cash and paid for his meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In addition, BI Phakathi gave the man some more money and told him to go home.

Social media users praise BI for his generosity

Emma Leshilo:

"My heart went out for him when he was asked to eat in ten minutes. I know Mr Phakathi meant well but the guy didn't know. He thought he had limited tie to finish his burger. Thank you sir for the great job you do, it's amazing... ."

Everett Pierce:

"That was so nice you are an angel sent from heaven. It was nice to see the smile on that mans face. He was very happy."

Nigel Rodwell Chikomo:

"You make the world a better place..bro ..just continue the good work."

Mpho Mamatepa:

"My eyes get watery when ever I watch BI Phakati s video, you are doing a lot for the needy."

Nghiyoonanye Laty Kanhemo:

"I hope he can just buy a ticket and go home. This is a very blessing indeed."

BI Phakathi blesses homeless man with R1 200 after he offered his only bread

Earlier, Briefly News reported that well-known South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi blessed an unsuspecting homeless man in the most heart-warming way after realising how generous he was despite his destitute circumstances.

In a video shared on Facebook, Phakathi is seen approaching the man sitting on a bank and proceeding to greet him and ask him for bread. The man gladly offers him the loaf he had and even said he was keeping it because he knew someone hungry would stop by.

Phakathi asks the man his name to which he responds “Siyabonga Thwala” and shared a bit about his background as Phakathi hands him a R200 note. He gives him a total of R1 200 which he receives with gratitude before Phakathi leaves.

Source: Briefly News