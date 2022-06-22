A clever South African gent took to social media to share how he stashes away cash for a rainy day

@KabeloMohlah02 shared a post featuring an image of his body lotion with a folded cash note hidden in the lid

Many netizens were left amused by his life hack as they responded with witty and hilarious reactions to the tweet

Everyone knows times are tough and saving money for a rainy can really come in handy. A creative man shared a rather unique method of saving money in one of the most unexpected places.

Twitter user @KabeloMohlah02 shared a post featuring an image of him holding a bottle of Dawn body lotion with the lid removed. Inside the lid is a folded cash note strategically placed inside the one side.

He captioned the post:

“Majita I can't teach you everything.”

Saving money is important because it helps cushion the blow of financial emergencies and unexpected expenses. @KabeloMohlah02 easily reaches for his body lotion when the need arises and Mzansi peeps were left amused by his trick.

Check out the tweet and some of the comments below:

@Sthugen replied:

“This trick can only work for legenge egeza kay' 1 ngeviki. Ain no way I can hide money from myself knowing I will see it everyday..”

@VinDollar016 shared:

“Tell us you sell drugs without saying it.”

@Evidence_Shongw commented:

“Lol, yoh, they’ll throw it away.”

@Geshlover2 wrote:

“Her calling you: Baby ngi hambe ne dawn yakho ne I'm out of moisturiser.”

@stuntshi said:

“Ngizoyithola mangifaka your dawn i-Glycerine.”

@azzuilo responded:

“Bese uMamaz elahla iContainer yeDawn zikhale.”

@luuvo_ wrote:

“Lmao. My brother does this. I was shocked when he took out a BUNCH of notes kwiBrut spray.”

American woman finds R557k inside sofa she got on Craigslist

In another story, Briefly News reported that when a woman from Colton, California bought a couch on Craigslist, she never bargained on finding R557 000 ($36,000) hidden in one of the cushions.

Vicky Umodu opted to return the staggering amount to the owner of the seat as she didn't really need it.

"God has been kind to me and my children, they're all alive and well, I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?" asked Umodu.

Eyewitness News reports Umodu had just moved into her new home and was looking for furniture from the numerous online ads when she bought one.

