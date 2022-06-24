A beautiful lady is over the moon after she was chosen to work as a flight attendant at Delta Air Lines

Out of 250k applicants, the US stunner became one of the 1% of candidates chosen for the gig, an amazing achievement

Congratulations poured in for the young lady, with many social media users commending her diligence and beauty

A gorgeous lady is on cloud nine after being chosen to work as a flight attendant at Delta Air Lines after weeks of gruelling training and evaluations.

Jordyn Marable, based in Kentucky, in the United States, was one of 250 000 applicants and was selected as part of the top 1% who would be joining the airline.

Jordyn Marable cannot wait to meet you all in the skies. Image: Jordyn Marable/LinkedIn.

The University of Kentucky student was incredibly excited and took to LinkedIn to share her amazing news.

“The sky is no longer the limit. Over 250,000 applied, and I was chosen to be part of the 1% invited to become a Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant. The last six weeks have been beyond memorable,” she wrote.

“I’ve made lifelong friends, spent super late nights studying, stressed over evaluations and assessments, evacuated countless aircraft mock-ups, laughed, cried, and finally celebrated. I am your newest New York City-based Delta flight Attendant. See you all in the friendly skies,” she added.

Social media users react to flight attendant’s success

Online users were very impressed with Jordyn’s milestone, with the comment section of her post overflowing with one word: congratulations. Some netizens even complimented the stunner on her great beauty.

Juliana Daniel said:

“Congratulations. You look great!”

Motunrayo Odeyinka added:

“Wow, amazing. Congrats.”

Kaddie Vance wrote:

“I don’t know how you all do it! Congratulations!”

Source: Briefly News