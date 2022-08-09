A South African man can't believe the store prices at Woolworths and shared a photo on Twitter of what came as an absolute shock

The Woolworths price left Mzansi questioning the factors that are taken into consideration when the store sets prices for their products

A local man compares Woolies food costs to the very high South African fuel prices and electricity costs

A guy named Garth Breytenbach took to his socials to post a controversial picture of an expensive Woolworths full chicken.

A man shared his disbelief when he saw the price of Woolies rotisserie chickens set at R 104.99. Image: Getty Images

To Garth's surprise, the Woolies rotisserie chicken cost is so high that he felt the need to compare it to South African fuel and electricity prices.

In the caption of the post, he wrote:

"F*** petrol and electricity prices. S*** just got real! "

Mzansi peeps felt exactly where the Twitter user was coming from and commented what they thought about the store prices. One of the responders said that they had not been able to afford the shopping at the store for many years. Others took it upon themselves to tag Woolies and asked on the store's social page why their prices remained high even though petrol prices recently decreased significantly.

Others Woolies customers came forward with tips for when buying from the store. One man said that he prefers to buy items close to the sell-by date and then freeze them, and another social user compared the store's chicken prices to a much cheaper Checkers grilled chicken.

Take a look at some of the interesting social media responses;

@ashthompson1975 commented:

"Funny thing is petrol just came down... By quite a bit.

"@WOOLWORTHS_SA what's your excuse???!"

@Rene_KrugerLG said:

"The ugly truth about rotisserie chicken is that it gets grilled a day after the sell-buy date."

@JackProst69 responded:

"I like to buy sell-by date meat and chicken at Woolies for 30% discount after 2 in the afternoons. It can still last 3 days in the fridge. There is no need to freeze immediately."

