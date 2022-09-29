A grateful man took to the socials to show off his sporty-looking BMW, winning over admiration from peeps in the process

The car in question looks like a more powerful version of the ordinary beemers you see on the streets, with an impressive speedometer

Peeps across the country took time to congratulate the gent on his achievement, with some even feeling inspired

Being proud of one's achievement and hard work is what one gent exhibited on the socials. The hardworking dude bagged himself a brand new sporty-looking beamer as an act of "Retail therapy."

A man with deep gratitude showed off his sporty new BMW that netizens congratulated him for. Images: @Amogelangkk/ Twitter

The proud dude goes by @Amogelangkk and made his very flashy announcement on both Twitter and Instagram. The posts reveal that the car also packs serious power as well, with the Insta caption reading:

"The most powerful letter in the world #msport"

A look inside the interior shows how sporty the car really is. The Msport model of any BMW usually acts as the performance package of a baseline beamer. A look at the digital speedometer shows a 3D model of the car and what options the gent has to get really speedy.

Peeps across Mzansi were very proud of the man's achievement and found it very inspirational See the comments below:

@AahTrev said:

"Congrats browdi lol it’s been coming yeah.."

@MulangaMundalam commented:

"U are now driving Planning on getting one ☝️"

@buti_amla mentioned:

"Congratulations wena nobhala of coup detat. This is very beautiful. You inspire confidence ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nami_wabathembu shared:

" When I grow up I want to be like you. This is beautiful, congratulations Amo."

@patriciamini_on posted:

"Congratulations Amo! Enjoy your nana."

@siphamandladube said:

"Ahhh, bother man, congratulations! "

@gift_mdluli_ commented:

"Well done my brother!"

@tom_qdzy mentioned:

"Congrats bro. That's a sweet ride."

