We are going through a lot as a country, from the pandemic, unemployment, petrol prices, and many other battles people are fighting in silence, and Pro Cuddling SA is here for all of that.

The company allows people to hire someone to comfort them during hard times at an hourly rate.

According to the company founder, Florence Letswalo, Pro Cuddling SA has received massive support in SA so far.

Pro Cuddling SA offers cuddling services 24/7. Image: Pro Cuddling South Africa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The world today offers so many possibilities, and things that you have never imagined would be possible, like hiring a person for -emotional support, are actually happening and all thanks to Pro Cuddling SA.

The company offers cuddles to its customers. You can book a cuddling buddy for as little as R900 for an average 90 minutes session and pay up to R4000 for half a day.

The owner of this unique service provider told Jacaranda FM that the company idea was inspired by her personal life.

She told the publication that one day she was not feeling okay, her partner cuddled her, and she realised that many people do not have that privilege, and just like that, Pro Cuddling SA was born.

"I was just held by my partner; we didn’t speak. I was just cuddled and loved for a few hours, and it made the burden I was carrying feel so much lighter,” she said as quoted by The Citizen.

According to Florence, workers can also connect emotionally with the customers. She told Jacaranda Fm:

"People are not robots, you have to connect with the client."

