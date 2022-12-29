A man became more grateful for the gift of life after he saw another gent riding a bicycle with just one leg

In the clip, the cyclist expertly rode on a major road and remained perfectly balanced throughout the ride

The man who posted the clip said he saw the cyclist when he was going home and decided to capture the amazing moment in a video

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a cyclist who rode his bicycle with just one leg.

The cyclist, who is physically challenged, rode expertly on a major road as if both his legs were intact.

The man has only one leg but he is able to ride a bicycle. Image: @_kaplorg_pc/TikTok.

Only upon closer look was it apparent that the rider speeding away lacked one leg.

Kaplorg PC, the TikTok user who posted the clip, said he has become more grateful to God for his life and all his blessings after seeing how happily the cyclist rode.

Many TikTok users who have seen how the man managed to ride the bicycle have said the video touched their hearts.

Watch the clip below:

TikTok users were inspired by the cyclist and thanked God for their blessings and abilities:

@golddestiny8 said:

"God is great."

@hannabenz34 commented:

"Thank you Jesus for my life."

@bigta55 was completely shocked:

"How is it possible?"

@Pablo Richie expressed gratitude for his wonderful blessings and life:

"Thank you God for the gift of life."

Lady who has no hands cuts okra with her legs

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that a physically challenged lady used her legs to cut okra.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman showed that she was able to cook despite her disability and having no arms to help her complete the task.

From the video, peeps saw that the lady refused to allow her disability to limit what she could do.

Many people who reacted to the video were inspired by the woman and her positive attitude, with her story making them a lot more grateful for their own blessings.

Social media users left kind messages in the post's comment section as they reflected on how innovative the woman was.

