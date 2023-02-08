A frowning young man got many people laughing after he started taking videos of strangers in public

A young lady and a woman whose shoulders he placed his hand on were surprised that he filmed their faces

Many social media users who reacted to his video were amazed by how he managed not to laugh when making the clip

A young man who creates content on TikTok stirred funny reactions in one of his videos.

In the clip, the man approached a queue and started putting his hands on people's shoulders as if they were friends.

The man maintained an intense frown throughout the video. Image: @rex_papi/TikTok.

Funny man touches strangers in TikTok video

In the TikTok clip posted by @rex_papi, the strangers he touched were shocked. A tall lady he put his hands on was surprised when she saw him filming her face.

Many netizens found the video funny because he did not utter a word while filming. He also maintained a frown all through.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some reactions to the clip:

Ditok 254 said:

"This country has beautiful ladies."

Long Island Sound added:

"That last dude was trying to rob him."

Makaveli asked:

"How do you manage not to laugh?"

user4311100573768 remarked:

"I don't think we are going to see his videos again because the last guy took his phone."

Chillin joe noted:

"They're just like, who are you, then?"

NoNotToday giggled at the responses of peeps:

"Everyone stayed calm and relaxed. He was just performing a routine vibe check, that's all."

ALIDA found the people's reactions to being filmed hilariously:

"They act like they're doing something suspicious."

