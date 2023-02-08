Man’s Funny Video With Female Strangers on Road Trends, Peeps React: “How Do You Manage Not to Laugh?”
- A frowning young man got many people laughing after he started taking videos of strangers in public
- A young lady and a woman whose shoulders he placed his hand on were surprised that he filmed their faces
- Many social media users who reacted to his video were amazed by how he managed not to laugh when making the clip
A young man who creates content on TikTok stirred funny reactions in one of his videos.
In the clip, the man approached a queue and started putting his hands on people's shoulders as if they were friends.
Funny man touches strangers in TikTok video
In the TikTok clip posted by @rex_papi, the strangers he touched were shocked. A tall lady he put his hands on was surprised when she saw him filming her face.
Many netizens found the video funny because he did not utter a word while filming. He also maintained a frown all through.
Watch the video below:
Briefly News compiled some reactions to the clip:
Ditok 254 said:
"This country has beautiful ladies."
Long Island Sound added:
"That last dude was trying to rob him."
Makaveli asked:
"How do you manage not to laugh?"
user4311100573768 remarked:
"I don't think we are going to see his videos again because the last guy took his phone."
Chillin joe noted:
"They're just like, who are you, then?"
NoNotToday giggled at the responses of peeps:
"Everyone stayed calm and relaxed. He was just performing a routine vibe check, that's all."
ALIDA found the people's reactions to being filmed hilariously:
"They act like they're doing something suspicious."
Man approaches lady in parents' presence
Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young content creator who always shares videos talking to strange ladies on the street got people talking with a new video.
In the TikTok clip, he approached a young lady and spoke to her in the presence of her parents. During their conversation, the lady's mother looked shocked.
She had a frown on her face as she gave instructions to her daughter. A song played over the video so people could not hear what both were really up to.
