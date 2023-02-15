A video of a car stuck in raging flood waters in the Kruger National Park left Mzansi concerned

TikTok user @hereforfun1113 shared a video showing community coming together to help the people

Many Mzansi citizens want to know where the animals are and if they have survived the floods

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Flooding is happening more in South Africa than anyone can remember. The Mpumalanga province is currently facing flooding, and people are concerned about several things, especially the animals in the Kruger National Park.

The Kruger National Park is facing flooding and Mznasi is worried about the animals. Image: TikTok / @hereforfun1113

Source: TikTok

Mzansi citizens were never really worried about flooding. However, one drop of rain falls, and people wait for their homes to collapse – it is becoming a great concern.

TikTok user @hereforfun1113 shared a video of people trying to pull a car from raging waters in the Kruger National Park. Coming together, the people managed to get those who were in the car out safely.

Take a look at what went down:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi are riddled with worry

Seeing this had people asking why the car was there in the first place. However, it is the frequency of flooding that has people worried. Also, some wanted to know where the animals were and if they had survived the flood.

See some of the concerned comments:

@Indlovukazi ♥️ said:

“In my head where are the lions ”

@Benjamin_Read said:

“Guys!!! If the raging river swept that bakkie away it would have pulled both vehicles and occupants into the river. Save the driver first leave the car.”

@Yogs_RG said:

“Well done to the guides and teams up in the Kruger. it's been a hectic time.”

@Nokukhanya Mdluli Bhekiswayo said:

“My family loves going to this bridge whenever we visit the park . I never imagined it getting this full. Wonder where crocs go when it’s like this”

@☕️Spill The Tea☕️ said:

“Where’s the Big 5??? What’s happening to the animals???”

Adorable moment elephant says 'thank you to drivers after the herd was allowed to cross the street

In related news, Briefly News reported that a herd of elephants had warmed the hearts of many after a moment was recorded in a video many would have doubted if it was not recorded and shared.

In the footage that has gone viral and heaped massive reactions on social media and Facebook, the herd of elephants was allowed by oncoming cars to cross the road.

When they were almost done, a huge-looking one at the back, like the leader, stopped and raised its trunk in a gesture that appeared precisely as though it said 'thank you' to everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News