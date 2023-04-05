A young doctor is trending after she posted a selfie of herself after a gruelling procedure

Peeps were left speechless that she looked so good after being in the theatre for so many hours

Dr Mahlatse Mothiba highlighted that these long surgeries would eat at her youth because of the lack of sleep she was getting

Dr Mahlatse Mothiba poses after surgery. Images: @DrMissUniverse/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Dr Mahlatse Mothiba, a young plastic surgeon, is trending on Twitter after she posted a selfie after doing surgery for 12 hours.

The doctor did a procedure called free flap surgery which is also called free tissue transfer. This is a reconstructive surgery technique that involves the transfer of skin from one area of the body to another. The attention to the procedure can also be exhausting, but Dr Mothiba looked effortless after it.

Peeps were impressed that she did not look tired at all.

She said:

"Just came out of a 12 hour surgery and we still going strong. Free flaps are going to finish the youth."

Mzansi was impressed by doctor's flawless beauty.

People were amazed at her skills, and she still looked good after several hours of surgery. Others sympathised with her, encouraging her to rest.

Here are some of the comments:

@niqita11 said:

"Lapho you look so beautiful as if you are just starting your shift."

@SisandaDlanj113 commented:

"Skin flaps. Yho, what a journey. They had to be ready to re do twice because they didn’t take on both underarms. Recovery was a whole year."

Keabetsoe Kaboentle said:

"I love Plastic Surgery mara yoh I hate scrubbing for Free Flaps."

@Keabie

"They take forever."

@i_am_tito_m said:

"Eish, very long day. Hope it went well. Eh, what is a free flap?"

