Photographer Lance Romeo is facing a lawsuit for a refund on photographs he did for a bride almost four years ago

Romeo posted the WhatsApp Conversation on Twitter, which has since gone viral, and peeps were shocked at the request

The post gained national attention and sparked a debate about whether the lady's request was valid

Photographer Lance Romeo speaks out about a bizarre request from a former client.

In a bizarre turn of events, a Johannesburg-based photographer, Lance Romeo, is facing a demand for a refund from a client who got divorced four years after her wedding.

According to EWN, the client, whose name has not been disclosed, claimed that since her marriage ended in divorce, the wedding photos are now useless to her.

Romeo shocked at client's request

Romeo, a well-known photographer in the Johannesburg area, has been in the business for over a decade and has a solid reputation for his work.

He was surprised and taken aback when he received the refund request from the client, stating that he had delivered the photos as per the contract and that the issue of the client's divorce was beyond his control.

Lady's request sparks a heated debate

The client's demand for a refund has sparked a debate online, with many questioning the validity of such a request. While some have sympathised with the client's situation, others have criticised her for not taking responsibility for her choices.

No refund will be made on wedding photos

The photographer has stated that he will not refund the client's deposit, as he fulfilled his obligations under the contract.

