A leisure lifestyle vlogger has been sharing advice for women interested in finding a wealthy partner

The young hun suggested ladies should enrol in an exclusive gym, frequent fancy restaurants and spas, and hang out in airport lounges

Netizens gave mixed reviews on her advice, with some people saying you have to have money to attract wealth

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lifestyle vlogger goes viral on TikTok for advice on how to land a rich man. Images: @Trullyzoe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A lifestyle influencer from Johannesburg shows ladies all the effective ways to increase their chances of meeting a rich man. The young hun encouraged peeps to do certain things to make this kind of lifestyle a reality.

Lifestyle vlogger gives tips on how to find a rich bae

A content creator known as @Trullyzoe on TikTok posted a video providing tips to ladies on how to land a wealthy guy. She said many successful people prefer to work out in high-end gyms that offer top-of-the-line equipment and amenities.

In addition, the vlogger suggests that hanging out in airport lounges and frequenting fancy restaurants and spas are great ways to meet potential wealthy partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video here:

Content creator trends for advice on how to get a wealthy bae

While the vlogger's advice may not be for everyone, some users agree that it did offer a unique perspective on how to meet a wealthy partner. Meanwhile, some were interested in pursuing this lifestyle and said:

@khanyozwmyq said:

"Have your own money first!"

@AthandwaSharneZitha commented

"Money attracts money, right? You should have said that."

@Andii commented:

"I know someone who didn’t have to do all this and still married rich. It's all about destiny.

@Briemx said:

"Zoe, we are trying to survive. Try living there won’t work."

@Saraahs commented:

"I had a rich boyfriend that gave me everything and five years of therapy."

@PHUTTY said:

"You can honestly meet a high-value man anywhere, but there's more of them at the locations she mentioned."

@Pure energy commented:

"Enjoy life without looking for someone. That's when you’ll find your person."

TikTok lady excitedly dances in video after rich grandmother gifted her property, netizens say they’re envious

In other rich related stories, Briefly News reported about a young Nigerian lady whose grandmother spoiled.

The lady could not keep calm when she saw the document of the landed property her grandma had gifted her.

After she checked the document, the lady did some fantastic celebration dance moves with her two legs.

Many people who reacted to the video said she was lucky to have such a rich, thoughtful grandma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News