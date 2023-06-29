The Surma tribe woman's TikTok video showcasing her haircut has garnered widespread attention, shedding light on the unique beauty traditions

The indigenous community residing in Ethiopia's Omo Valley practices hair shaving and adorns lip plates as symbols of beauty

The viral video has allowed a global audience to learn and appreciate the tribe's distinct cultural heritage

Tourist fascinated by the unique beauty traditions of the Surma tribe woman’s viral TikTok haircut. Images: @zannparker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Surma tribe has become a sensation on TikTok after her haircut video went viral.

Surma tribe woman's viral TikTok haircut sheds light on traditions

A traveller known as TikTok user @zannparker, who was visiting the Omo Valley in Ethiopia, uploaded a video of the Surma woman's haircut, which garnered attention worldwide. Viewers were intrigued by the unique beauty practices that set the tribe apart. The Surma women's decision to shave their hair is deeply rooted in their cultural heritage and serves as a beauty signifier. Additionally, the lip plate, a traditional adornment of Surma women, plays a significant role in their beauty rituals.

Rituals express different versions of beauty standards

This extraordinary revelation of the Surma woman's haircut on TikTok demonstrates the power of social media in promoting cultural understanding and appreciation. It serves as a reminder that beauty is not confined to conventional standards but is an expression of identity deeply rooted in cultural heritage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Surma tribe practices

This cultural practice has fascinated people globally, who have embraced the opportunity to learn about the Surma tribe's rich traditions and unique perspectives on beauty.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@tshatshaNyedimane said:

"Proudly African, though I'm thankful I was born in South Africa."

@Miss Malaika hair &nailssalon commented:

"Their eyes look so innocent and unbothered, that is pure freedom."

@Robert Mugabe Reincarnated said:

"Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder."

@antiquerose commented:

"That looks so pretty!"

@kicuzzy said:

"She looks so beautiful"

@kaDlanga commented:

"Black is beautiful."

@OBO said:

"This people are passing through a lot of pain."

Source: Briefly News