The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) made history by performing the first minimally invasive sutureless or rapid deployment surgery in Africa

Although the procedure is more technically challenging, these advantages include, less pain, shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time

The successful procedure was done on a 64-year-old male who was fully awake for 6 hours during the surgery

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) made history on Thursday, 27 July after performing the first minimally invasive sutureless or rapid deployment in the setting of aortic valve replacement in the African continent.

The surgical team was led by visiting expert, Dr Slobodan Micovic, an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Belgrade Medical School in Serbia. Image: Gauteng Health Department/Facebook

This major achievement was made possible by the CMJAH's Cardiothoracic Department and Wits University Medical School in partnership with Vertice Meditech Group.

According to the Gauteng Health Department, sutureless or rapid deployment valves in the setting of aortic valve replacement is an emerging surgical procedure using transcatheter valve technology.

Minimally invasive sutureless or rapid deployment explained

Minimally invasive sutureless or rapid deployment in the setting of aortic valve replacement is a type of surgery that uses smaller incisions than traditional aortic valve replacement surgery. This can result in less pain, a shorter hospital stay, and a faster recovery time.

In traditional aortic valve replacement surgery, the surgeon makes a large incision in the chest to access the heart. The surgeon then removes the diseased aortic valve and replaces it with a new valve.

In minimally invasive sutureless or rapid deployment surgery, the surgeon makes two or three small incisions in the chest. The surgeon then uses a catheter to insert the new valve into the heart. The valve is then deployed, or opened, without the need for sutures.

Minimally invasive sutureless or rapid deployment surgery is a newer procedure than traditional aortic valve replacement surgery. However, it is becoming increasingly popular because it offers several advantages. Although the procedure is more technically challenging, these advantages include less pain, shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time.

The medical team who lead the innovative procuedure

The surgical team was led by the visiting expert, Dr Slobodan Micovic, an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Belgrade Medical School in Serbia and locally, Dr Itumeleng Taunyane, Head of Clinical Unit and Lead Surgeon of the Minimal Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Dr Bongani Ngutshane, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

The patient was fully awake within 6 hours of the procedure. The surgical team spent the whole day in theatre working on two groundbreaking cases. One of the beneficiaries of this procedure is a 64-year-old male who was initially considered for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), but instead, the possibility of rapid deployment valve was discussed with him and he gladly accepted.

"We operated patients with a fantastic device with very good-long term durability. It was not complicated to implant and it is user-friendly with very good hemodynamics."

Currently, CMJAH is doing TAVI for high risk patients through percutaneous techniques making it the only state hospital outside of the Western Cape to offer this therapy.

