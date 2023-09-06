One woman made up a recipe which reinvented a polony and cheese sandwich by adding a crunchy exterior

Mzansi parents were fascinated after seeing the lady preparing the interesting dish for her children

Online users thought it was interesting to see how the doting mother let her imagination run wild in the kitchen

A woman went TikTok viral after showing people her unique recipe. Online users thought it was interesting as she made her own interpretation of a polony and cheese sandwich.

A TikTok video shows a woman making a sandwich and adding cornflakes, other parents thought the recipe was creative.

The video of the recipe received thousands of likes. Many people commented and gave their honest thoughts about the recipe.

Cornflakes on sandwich recipe goes TikTok viral

A woman on TikTok @jewelcoza1 posted a video of herself making a cheese and polony sandwich. The lady maximised crunch using cornflakes to cover the sandwiches.

Watch the video below:

Parents impressed by TikTok video of kids' recipe

Many said that they loved the idea shared by the home cook. Some even suggested that the dish would be better with Doritos.

SANI said:

"Promise that I will not get tummy pains."

Queen Precious Kayise wrote:

"Lunchbox for next week."

Slindile Duma commented:

"Wow so creative."

LM LOGISTIX (PTY) LT got an idea:

"I would rather use hot Doritos instead of Kellogs."

rivaldoarjunan4 added:

"Should toast and crumb the left over bread so it don't go to waste."

Reshie was excited:

"I'm trying it with Doritos."

Peeps love to see interesting recipes

Netizens are often fascinated to see other people's cooked dishes. A mother impressed many after she made doughnuts from scratch.

"iFear factor madoda": Venda lady fries grasshoppers over fire, SA split

Briefly News previously reported that a lady showed people how she cooks grasshoppers. The cook posted a recipe of how she does it.

Online users reacted to seeing a woman fry up some grasshopper. People who saw her cooking clip had various reactions.

A woman @cookingwithluu cooked grasshoppers, and she shared the recipe. People were fascinated by how the lady made the delicacy by frying it and adding spices.

