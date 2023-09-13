A young woman from the city candidly discusses her choice to pursue a career in mining while highlighting the stark contrast in her social life

In the TikTok video, she speaks about the challenges of adjusting to a small town's limited social scene after leaving the vibrant urban life behind

People flooded the comment section with theirnown experiences of living in a small town

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young woman shares a video of her living in a mining community and trying to adjust to the lifestyle. Images: @justdin30

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video that's been making waves, a young woman hailing from the bustling city has opened up about her decision to embark on a career in mining.

Woman in mining

TikTok user @justdin30 shared her thoughts on the challenges she faces in adjusting to life in a small town. In the video, she speaks honestly about missing the social life and conveniences of city living.

This TikTok post highlights a common experience for many who transition from urban to rural settings for work. It sheds light on the sacrifices people make to follow their career dreams, even when it means leaving behind the bustling city life they're accustomed to. The video has garned over 400K views and thousands of likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's shared mining experiences

The woman's story serves as a relatable reminder that career choices can bring about significant lifestyle changes. Her TikTok video has sparked conversations about the adjustments people make when they move to small towns, showcasing the importance of adapting to new surroundings while pursuing career aspirations.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mcwaseni said:

"Atleast uyasebenza."

@Mafifi commented

"Me thinking about my life in Kuruman for the next years."

@zanelemtintso shared:

"Me being stuck in Northam."

@Mashudu said:

"I would love that. City life is overrated."

@Laone laughed:

"But the bank account is looking nice."

Woman takes on mining

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a brave woman from Limpopo who is making waves on TikTok by showing what it's like to work in mines.

In a world where primarily men work in this sector, she's breaking stereotypes and sharing videos of her daily life underground.

The young woman says as a fitter and turner, she is exposed to a lot of opportunities both nationally and globally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News