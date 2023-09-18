A lady’s pet surprised her when she helped her human clean the carpet in a remarkable video

The canine friend took the corner of the carpet and adjusted it until it lay flat on the floor

TikTokkers saw this as content they could show their dogs to be inspired to stop being lazy

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A Kenyan woman was recording a YouTube video when her dog surprised her by helping with chores. Image: @cherrythelittlehelper

Source: TikTok

A woman’s dog showed how much she loved her owner when she helped her with the chores.

In a cute video, the adorable fur baby pulled at the rug as her human was cleaning, and her owner was so amazed that she could not believe she caught it on camera.

@cherrythelittlehelper posted on TikTok that she was recording a video for her YouTube cleaning page and dragged the carpet into the room. As she was about to start, the little cheery canine rushed to her assistance. She grabbed the carpet by the corner and pulled it until it was straightened out.

Dogs usually do weird things like lying on clean clothes after they are washed or even fighting with recycling bins, but seeing a dog helpng its owner is refreshing. Sometimes, owners show their gratitude to their dogs in beautiful ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One woman cooks gourmet meals for her dog, which lives like a furry prince. Watch the video of the dog helping out here:

Netizens clap for helpful dog

Netizens were amazed at the dog’s helpfulness and wished their dogs could learn something from it.

Vonetta Mason645 wrote:

“How awesome. I need a dog like that. Mine sits and stares at me.”

sBrad82_901 remaarked:

“Let me show this to my dog because he gotta do better.”

Hype laughed.

“He walked away like ‘My job here is done’.”

Mrscampbell22 exclaimed:

“My dog would find the comfy spot before it’s even spread out.”

Patricia added:

“The dog understood the assignment.”

Justcc2.00 chipped in:

“That baby said, ‘I do my part in this house because my mama takes care of me, so Imma take care of her. You’re welcome, mama’.”

O was inspired.

“I’m showing this to my mom as another reason to help me get a dog.”

Woman wraps dog on her back in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman put her dog on her back to stop it from disturbing her.

The lady shared that she was trying to do her housework and her pet was not having it as she wanted her attention. She solved both problems by strapping the dog on her back with a towel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News