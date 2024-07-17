Be it strange or funny, a woman is doing the most by going around and putting random notes on strangers' cars

An X user, @Buhlenomuhle, shared how she occasionally visited Maponya Mall to carry out the humourous exercise

Social media users burst out laughing and shared on the timeline how the simple act could have drastic consequences

One local woman with a zest for life injects a bit of humour into strangers' days, one random funny note at a time.

The act, courtesy of X user @Buhlenomuhle, comes full circle after the stranger returns to their car after a stop at a busy mall.

Woman leaves notes on cars

She shared it was her favourite pastime and involved placing a note on the windscreen to make it unmissable to the person before they drove off.

The caption read:

Sometimes", when I get bored, I go to Maponya Mall and leave funny 'lil notes on cars in the parking lot."

This strange but efficient method of adding an air of enthusiasm to people's days ensured she stirred emotions and piqued their curiosity — one way or another.

A picture accompanying her X post of one such windscreen had a note placed on it which read:

"I'm pregnant ... call me."

Frenzied locals flood post

This, among many others, caused online users to react swiftly to the post, which attracted 370,000 views.

Add the 2700 likes and close to 300 reposts and comments apiece, and it had gone viral within 24 hours of its posting.

Briefly News looks at some of the humourous responses.

@Slangforever wrote:

"You wild."

@sage_nativ said:

"Marriages [and] relationships will end because of you."

@AsanteGraceX offered:

"I lost my girl there. It was you who set me up."

@sabelostorm added:

"My brother used to do that when he started smoking nyaope."

