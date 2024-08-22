An SEO specialist’s journey to success rocked Mzansi after learning that he started off his career working for free

The gentleman dropped out of medical school and also gave up on engineering to pursue his passion

Social media users commended the man’s ability to have faith in himself, but they also pointed out that they could never pull off the stunts he did

A woman on TikTok, Boni, enjoys finding out the extraordinary salaries of some ordinary South Africans and sharing them on TikTok. This time, the lady dug up some information on an SEO specialist.

An SEO specialist shared his journey to success. Image: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

The SEO specialist sat down with Boni to share his crooked journey to success, where he dropped out of medical school and gave up on engineering to pursue his passion.

SEO specialist earns R80K monthly after working for free

An SEO specialist, Eugene, shared his inspirational journey with Boni and explained his challenges before tasting success. The man tried medicine at UCT for a while, decided it was not for him, and dropped out of medical school.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He then pursued engineering, which he would also drop to become an SEO specialist. His new journey could have been more rosy when it started, as he worked for free as an unpaid intern.

His thorn-filled journey cost him R950K worth of taxes when he started his own company. After years of experience, the master started making good money.

Eugene is now a business owner of Madondo Digital and runs an affiliate marketing website.

Today, his basic salary is R80K monthly and includes several other benefits. Boni shared the information on her TikTok with the caption:

“SEO specialist salary. Working for free paid off.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SEO specialist’s story

While social media users were impressed by the man’s faith in himself and prosperity, they also pointed out that he might have been privileged:

@Zeze_Wethu whined:

"We are not that privileged, sis Bonie."

@NomaQueendom does not think the gent's stunt could be pulled by just anyone:

"Eish, he should understand why people sometimes afford to work for free. It works for people with financially okay families. It’s a great salary kodwa khona."

@mvuyisi6 shared that:

"Only privileged people have the luxury to work for free."

@Down to Earth explained:

"He's not from a poor family, can't do free intership as person from disadvantage home, hhaybo."

Mzansi lady shares liquor store manager's R52K basic salary

Briefly News also reported a woman on TikTok who enjoys sharing payslips of those who only have matric in the retail space crushed the souls of graduates who earn peanuts. The lady gave Mzansi major chest pains when she revealed that a liquor store manager gets paid around R52K before deductions.

After reviewing the payslip, netizens suspected that something was off with the numbers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News