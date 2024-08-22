Global site navigation

“Working for Free Paid Off”: SEO Specialist Earns R80K Monthly After Working for Free
People

“Working for Free Paid Off”: SEO Specialist Earns R80K Monthly After Working for Free

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • An SEO specialist’s journey to success rocked Mzansi after learning that he started off his career working for free
  • The gentleman dropped out of medical school and also gave up on engineering to pursue his passion 
  • Social media users commended the man’s ability to have faith in himself, but they also pointed out that they could never pull off the stunts he did

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A woman on TikTok, Boni, enjoys finding out the extraordinary salaries of some ordinary South Africans and sharing them on TikTok. This time, the lady dug up some information on an SEO specialist.

SEO specialist shares story
An SEO specialist shared his journey to success. Image: @lifereset_za
Source: TikTok

The SEO specialist sat down with Boni to share his crooked journey to success, where he dropped out of medical school and gave up on engineering to pursue his passion.

SEO specialist earns R80K monthly after working for free

Read also

"Pass with distinctions": Woman flexes successful outcome of working and studying at the same time

An SEO specialist, Eugene, shared his inspirational journey with Boni and explained his challenges before tasting success. The man tried medicine at UCT for a while, decided it was not for him, and dropped out of medical school.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He then pursued engineering, which he would also drop to become an SEO specialist. His new journey could have been more rosy when it started, as he worked for free as an unpaid intern.

His thorn-filled journey cost him R950K worth of taxes when he started his own company. After years of experience, the master started making good money.

Eugene is now a business owner of Madondo Digital and runs an affiliate marketing website.

Today, his basic salary is R80K monthly and includes several other benefits. Boni shared the information on her TikTok with the caption:

Read also

Cape Town man shares dinner meals for a family that cost less than R50 in a video, SA reacts

“SEO specialist salary. Working for free paid off.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SEO specialist’s story 

While social media users were impressed by the man’s faith in himself and prosperity, they also pointed out that he might have been privileged:

@Zeze_Wethu whined:

"We are not that privileged, sis Bonie."

@NomaQueendom does not think the gent's stunt could be pulled by just anyone:

"Eish, he should understand why people sometimes afford to work for free. It works for people with financially okay families. It’s a great salary kodwa khona."

@mvuyisi6 shared that:

"Only privileged people have the luxury to work for free."

@Down to Earth explained:

"He's not from a poor family, can't do free intership as person from disadvantage home, hhaybo."

Mzansi lady shares liquor store manager's R52K basic salary

Briefly News also reported a woman on TikTok who enjoys sharing payslips of those who only have matric in the retail space crushed the souls of graduates who earn peanuts. The lady gave Mzansi major chest pains when she revealed that a liquor store manager gets paid around R52K before deductions.

Read also

Sol Phenduka spills tea on groove huns, makes heavy claim about their ways: "I see things as a DJ"

After reviewing the payslip, netizens suspected that something was off with the numbers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: