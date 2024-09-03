There is nothing more irritating than waiting long for your money after you've worked for the whole month for it

A Mzansi babe teaching English in China decided to go shopping on her payday, only for her to come back home empty-handed

Social media users were left in stitches, while others advised not to budget on payday

A Mzansi hun shares her disappointment after she could not shop in China due to her salary's late arrival. Image: @zannielamuni

Source: TikTok

A young hun took a risk on her payday and went to another district, thinking her salary would be in by the time she got to the mall.

The TikTok user, whose handle is @zannielamuni, detailed that salaries are paid any time of the day in her district, as she has been paid around 14h00 and 16h00 before.

The woman goes home empty-handed

The video commences when she gets to an elevator going to the other district.

When she got to the mall, she realized that her salary was still not in and proceeded to move around the mall, window shopping. After spending almost the whole day in a mall, she returned home, receiving her salary at 19h50.

Watch the video below:

After watching the video, a few social media users shared that they also receive their salary any time of the day, not necessarily in the morning. Some were shocked to see a Spar grocery store in China.

User @sboshie_19

"Lmao, I can't believe you went to the mall to wait for your salary😂😂."

User @mbalibanelemahlangu shared her own salary story, adding:

"I'm in SA and I had a boss that would pay as whenever he felt like it and that was always after 16h30."

User @tumi0119 gave the user free advice, detailing:

" I think you shouldn't make plans on payday just leave them for the following day🥰🥰."

User @sirflav shared:

"At least you managed to buy time even though the salary was not yet in🤣🤣🤣."

User @hanyelo89 advised:

"Why don’t you just program your mind that your payday is actually the day after your payday because even in SA, this happens, lol."

A lady working in China got people questioning her salary

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a South African hun teaching English in China received a lot of backlash after claiming she didn't know English well.

Social media users questioned how the teacher could earn 100k when she could not even speak the language she was teaching well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News