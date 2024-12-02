“Didn’t You Feel the Air Was Different?”: SA Busts at Hun’s Wig Mishap at Groove

A local woman shared that she realised she had a wig malfunction when she went to a club's restroom

The woman, who was with friends, saw that her wig slipped back and exposed her braids

Social media users couldn't help but laugh at the wig mishap and shared their thoughts in the comments

A young woman realised her wig slipped back while at groove. Images: @reamotasi

Wig mishaps in public are an unfortunate but oddly entertaining spectacle, leaving onlookers caught between sympathy and laughter.

One woman learned this firsthand when her wig shifted while enjoying a night out at groove.

Hair malfunctions at the club

TikTok content creator @reamotasi uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users what happened to her hair while she was out with friends.

Taking a video while using the restroom, the young woman saw that her wig slid back and exposed her braids. Fortunately, she didn't lose her wig (like one woman did last year while crossing a river).

@reamotasi said in her post's caption:

"My friends are so foul for not saying anything."

Watch the video below:

Slipping wig humours the internet

Many people have suffered comical wig mishaps and received humorous remarks from the public, and this young lady was no different.

An honest @marangramidilampi said to the woman:

"Sisi, before I read everything, I thought it was tribal braids."

@kopano_____ laughed and asked:

"Didn’t you feel the air was different?"

@reamotasi humorously responded:

"I couldn’t even feel my legs, babe. The air stood no chance."

@nom.zamooo added positivity to the comments and wrote:

"At least your cornrows were fresh."

@msparker_01, who found the clip comical, shared:

"I had to watch this like four times to figure it out! Girl, I thought it was a hairstyle."

@consimpatia added in the comment section:

"No, but I'm not going to lie. Your friends said nothing because it actually looks good, or am I crazy?"

@larelleminnaar said with a laugh:

"I thought it was Fulani braids with curls. Who needs enemies?"

Church woman sleeps her wig off

In another funny story, Briefly News reported about an older woman who fell asleep in church, causing her wig to fall off her head.

People in the comments admitted they couldn't contain their laughter, and some believed God would also have busted at the video.

