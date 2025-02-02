Global site navigation

2 Lotto Players Win Over R10M and R6M Each in Lotto Plus Draws, SA Amazed
by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • The latest lotto results in South Africa saw big winners who played the right numbers to make them millionaires 
  • Ithuba released the latest lotto results of February 2025, and it was a lucrative one for two lucky players 
  • Some South Africans shared their reactions to seeing that playing the lotto worked out well for some 

The National Lottery operator Ithuba announced the latest lotto draws and indicated that two people became overnight millionaires. The lotto results displayed a life-changing amount of money that is due to two lotto players. 

2 lotto winners each become multi-millionaires
2 lotto winners recently received a combined R17 million in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draw. Image: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez / FreshSplash
Source: Getty Images

The SA Lottery's announcement of the latest lotto draws made rounds on X. People shared their commentary after seeing how people's luck worked in their favour. 

2 SA Lotto winners announced 

According to SA Lottery on X, the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 boards for 01 February 2025 each had a winner. For Lotto Plus 1, there was R7 million up for grabs and one person won by matching six numbers. The Lotto Plus 2 board was for R11 million and one person secured the money. Read the table below for details on the winnings: 

2-Time lotto winner from Mpumalanga claims R100M lotto jackpot and promises donation to orphaned kids

Lotto Board matching numbersWinnersAmount won
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 08, 14, 17, 24, 29 and Bonus ball: 261 matched 6 numbersR7, 669, 551.20
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 29, 32, 37, 46 and Bonus ball: 501 matched 6 numbersR11, 066, 488/80
Lotto Plus 22 matched 5 numbers and Bonus ballR 83, 283.70

SA envies lotto winners 

People shared their reactions to the lotto wins. Some extended their congratulations to the winners while others wished they had played the right numbers.  Read the comments below:

South Africans amazed there are two lotto winners
The two lotto winners who each became millionaires were showered with congratulations. Image: FG Trade
Source: Getty Images

@SabeloBhebhe said:

"Wow, congratulations to all the winners."

@SibzSiba exclaimed:

"Two! People won today."

@SabeloBhebhe gushed:

"Lucky people."

@KT65299966 was upset:

"This lottery thing has to be the biggest scam in the country."

