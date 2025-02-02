2 Lotto Players Win Over R10M and R6M Each in Lotto Plus Draws, SA Amazed
- The latest lotto results in South Africa saw big winners who played the right numbers to make them millionaires
- Ithuba released the latest lotto results of February 2025, and it was a lucrative one for two lucky players
- Some South Africans shared their reactions to seeing that playing the lotto worked out well for some
The National Lottery operator Ithuba announced the latest lotto draws and indicated that two people became overnight millionaires. The lotto results displayed a life-changing amount of money that is due to two lotto players.
The SA Lottery's announcement of the latest lotto draws made rounds on X. People shared their commentary after seeing how people's luck worked in their favour.
2 SA Lotto winners announced
According to SA Lottery on X, the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 boards for 01 February 2025 each had a winner. For Lotto Plus 1, there was R7 million up for grabs and one person won by matching six numbers. The Lotto Plus 2 board was for R11 million and one person secured the money. Read the table below for details on the winnings:
2-Time lotto winner from Mpumalanga claims R100M lotto jackpot and promises donation to orphaned kids
|Lotto Board matching numbers
|Winners
|Amount won
|Lotto Plus 1: 04, 08, 14, 17, 24, 29 and Bonus ball: 26
|1 matched 6 numbers
|R7, 669, 551.20
|Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 29, 32, 37, 46 and Bonus ball: 50
|1 matched 6 numbers
|R11, 066, 488/80
|Lotto Plus 2
|2 matched 5 numbers and Bonus ball
|R 83, 283.70
SA envies lotto winners
People shared their reactions to the lotto wins. Some extended their congratulations to the winners while others wished they had played the right numbers. Read the comments below:
@SabeloBhebhe said:
"Wow, congratulations to all the winners."
@SibzSiba exclaimed:
"Two! People won today."
@SabeloBhebhe gushed:
"Lucky people."
@KT65299966 was upset:
"This lottery thing has to be the biggest scam in the country."
4 Other lotto winners
- South Africans were in awe of another lotto player Briefly News reported on who won himself R100 million.
- Online users felt hopeful after one person secured way more than R6 million after taking a chance with the lotto.
- A Banking app proved to be the right choice for one lotto player who won tens of millions of rands with a few swipes.
- An educator won more than R40 million and she opened up about her life plans after securing the money.
Source: Briefly News
