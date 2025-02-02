The latest lotto results in South Africa saw big winners who played the right numbers to make them millionaires

Ithuba released the latest lotto results of February 2025, and it was a lucrative one for two lucky players

Some South Africans shared their reactions to seeing that playing the lotto worked out well for some

The National Lottery operator Ithuba announced the latest lotto draws and indicated that two people became overnight millionaires. The lotto results displayed a life-changing amount of money that is due to two lotto players.

2 lotto winners recently received a combined R17 million in the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draw.

The SA Lottery's announcement of the latest lotto draws made rounds on X. People shared their commentary after seeing how people's luck worked in their favour.

2 SA Lotto winners announced

According to SA Lottery on X, the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 boards for 01 February 2025 each had a winner. For Lotto Plus 1, there was R7 million up for grabs and one person won by matching six numbers. The Lotto Plus 2 board was for R11 million and one person secured the money. Read the table below for details on the winnings:

Lotto Board matching numbers Winners Amount won Lotto Plus 1: 04, 08, 14, 17, 24, 29 and Bonus ball: 26 1 matched 6 numbers R7, 669, 551.20 Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 29, 32, 37, 46 and Bonus ball: 50 1 matched 6 numbers R11, 066, 488/80 Lotto Plus 2 2 matched 5 numbers and Bonus ball R 83, 283.70

SA envies lotto winners

People shared their reactions to the lotto wins. Some extended their congratulations to the winners while others wished they had played the right numbers. Read the comments below:

The two lotto winners who each became millionaires were showered with congratulations.

@SabeloBhebhe said:

"Wow, congratulations to all the winners."

@SibzSiba exclaimed:

"Two! People won today."

@SabeloBhebhe gushed:

"Lucky people."

@KT65299966 was upset:

"This lottery thing has to be the biggest scam in the country."

