The National Lottery announced that one South African became R33 million richer after winning the PowerBall Plus draw on January 21, 2025

In a post shared on X, the Operator revealed that the winning ticket was played through a banking app, leaving Mzansi debating

Social media users flooded the comment section, questioning why banking apps seem to dominate recent wins

A lucky South African won over R33 million in the recent lucky draw. Credit: Fizkes/ Martynasfoto

Source: Getty Images

Ithuba, the proud Operator of the National Lottery, reported another life-changing moment for one South African who won a staggering R33,515,456 in the PowerPlus draw on January 21, 2025.

The massive win announcement was shared on the National Lottery's X account, PhandaPushaPlay, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

One Lottery player becomes millionare

The National Lottery recently made one South African millionaire after the locals took a chance and played through their Standard Bank app. The massive win marks the second big win for this year, following a local man who took home over R38 million in the January 8 draw.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

With the two multimillion-rand payouts in less than one month, the National Lottery got tongues wagging.

See the post here.

Mzansi questions the Lottery wins

The post divided social media users, who took to the comment section to share their views. Some congratulated the newest millionaire, while others raised questions about recent wins being players who used banking apps, saying the

South Africans questioned why more Lottery users were coming from banking apps. Credit: Fizkez / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @Smeer added:

"All of a sudden, all banks get a chance, so this is very much controlled."

User @Wealthy Girl said:

"Congratulations to the winner. Looking forward to the R100M jackpot.🙌."

User @Themba asked:

"Why are there always standard bank clients winning? Lotto is a scam."

User @Mondli added:

"And the big one will go to FNB, just trying to balance the scale. We see you. 😡."

User @IWandinika shared:

"This needs to be investigated."

User @lungile_ol56839 said:

"So predictable."

3 More Lotto-related articles

A South African was announced as the winner of the Lotto Plus draw, bagging R35 million, leaving Mzansi envious.

Ithuba announced that the winner of the second-highest lotto jackpot of R103 million had not yet claimed their prize.

Briefly News profiled five National Lottery jackpot-winning articles that left many South Africans wealthy.

Source: Briefly News