“This Is Very Much Controlled”: Banking App Lotto Player Bags R33 Million, SA Envious
- The National Lottery announced that one South African became R33 million richer after winning the PowerBall Plus draw on January 21, 2025
- In a post shared on X, the Operator revealed that the winning ticket was played through a banking app, leaving Mzansi debating
- Social media users flooded the comment section, questioning why banking apps seem to dominate recent wins
Ithuba, the proud Operator of the National Lottery, reported another life-changing moment for one South African who won a staggering R33,515,456 in the PowerPlus draw on January 21, 2025.
The massive win announcement was shared on the National Lottery's X account, PhandaPushaPlay, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.
One Lottery player becomes millionare
The National Lottery recently made one South African millionaire after the locals took a chance and played through their Standard Bank app. The massive win marks the second big win for this year, following a local man who took home over R38 million in the January 8 draw.
With the two multimillion-rand payouts in less than one month, the National Lottery got tongues wagging.
See the post here.
Mzansi questions the Lottery wins
The post divided social media users, who took to the comment section to share their views. Some congratulated the newest millionaire, while others raised questions about recent wins being players who used banking apps, saying the
User @Smeer added:
"All of a sudden, all banks get a chance, so this is very much controlled."
User @Wealthy Girl said:
"Congratulations to the winner. Looking forward to the R100M jackpot.🙌."
User @Themba asked:
"Why are there always standard bank clients winning? Lotto is a scam."
User @Mondli added:
"And the big one will go to FNB, just trying to balance the scale. We see you. 😡."
User @IWandinika shared:
"This needs to be investigated."
User @lungile_ol56839 said:
"So predictable."
