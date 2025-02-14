A TikToker has cautioned Americans about the white South Africans who will be applying for refugee status after US President Donald Trump’s offer

This comes after American president Donald Trump accused Mzansi of instituting “racist laws” towards the minority community

The TikTok video sparked massive traction online and people reacted to the woman's controversial statement

A content creator on the video-sharing app expressed her take on white South Africans who immigrate to countries like the US, Australia, and New Zealand and the clip went viral online.

A TikToker cautioned Americans about white South Africans applying for refugee status after Donald Trump's offer. Image: @yvanabee

Source: TikTok

Woman 'warns' Americans about white SA refugees

This comes after the offer made by US President Donald Trump to Afrikaners to apply for asylum or refugee status in America. The US politician and the world's richest South African-born businessman Elon Musk accused the country of enacting "racist laws" that target the minority population in Mzansi.

TikToker takes a stand against white South Africans

The young digital content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @yvanabee shared her views about the white South Africans who would be seeking refugee status in America. The Mauritius-born influencer expressed disapproval of the Afrikaner group and asserted that many Australians and New Zealanders shared this sentiment.

@yvanabee claimed that she had come across many white South Africans who had sought asylum in her country. In her video, she said the following while addressing the Americans saying:

"When white South Africans move to white majority countries, which the US is, they start thinking that it’s a safe space to say inflammatory things about black South Africans. So, just an FYI, get ready for that."

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's rant

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's opinions saying:

Brendylicious said:

"My friends in Australia and New Zealand can't stand them... Apparently, they're so entitled and say the most derogatory things."

DanTheMan added:

"Can I just say as a white South African 🇿🇦 who still lives here in SA the ones that moved (especially in the late 90s) moved for a specific reason we’re not all like that."

li-AHA wrote:

"As a white South African, the only reason I would move is because of the crime and safety here."

M shared:

"We live rent free in their minds, even after managing to get away from what they hate they don't move on and enjoy not have to deal with us anymore. It's very bizarre."

Kobus Erasmus expressed:

"This is true."

Donald Trump’s soured relations with SA government

Briefly News previously reported that US President Donald Trump has in the past reacted negatively to policy changes and crime in South Africa and his recent decisions seemingly reflect these past perceptions.

Briefly News examines how Trump has interacted with South Africa over time. Trump's first tryst with the South African government was in 2018 during his first term as US president. In May of that year, Trump announced that South Africa would not be exempted from steel and aluminium tax exports and he imposed a 25% tariff increase.

