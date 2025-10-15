A man from the UK travelling in South Africa shared a TikTok video of his adventures

The clip of the man enjoying Mzansi went viral as many enjoyed seeing the foreigner's first impressions of South Africa

South Africans were amused as they watched the man, who was delighted to see a monument dedicated to Nelson Mandela

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

In a TikTok video, a man from the UK shared his recent experience in South Africa. The British gent left many touched with his joy while visiting Mzansi.

A TikTok video of a UK man seeing Nelson Mandela Square for the first time was a hit. Image: @marcusayton

Source: UGC

The TikTok video of the man was a viral hit and amassed thousands of likes. People commented on the clip of the British man touring South Africa.

In a video by @marcusayton on TikTok, a man shared his view as he arrived at a site dedicated to Nelson Mandela. The British man was raving about Nelson Mandela Square, and he joyfully pointed at the statue of the anti-apartheid icon.. He appreciated the water feature at Mandela Square and complimented the statue.

The man from the UK saw Nelson Mandela Square for the first time. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

UK man touches South Africa

Online users thought the British man visiting Mzansi was wholesome. Many wrote sweet messages welcoming him to South Africa. Others joked that he looked like a tocal. Peeps also defended the man from trolls who tried to lambast the man visiting South Africa. Watch the video of the man admiring Mandela Square below:

Lee Salem Selepe thought he looked South African:

Chomi mos wena okare Tinyiko wako Giyani. (Friend, you look like your name is Tinyiko from Giyani."

Dineo LoLo Morajane commented:

"First, your first time in South Africa or Mandela Square because ehh... wena okare you're here every day 🤣🤣"

MaNjomane🦋 had a warm message for the UK man:

"Welcome to Mzansi buddy🌻 please do enjoy our beautiful country and come back again❤."

MaBiyela was full of jokes:

"Do you know General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi? That is the only man who matters right now, that Mandela thing died in prison and enjoy our beautiful South Africa."



red wine 🍷... advised the tourist:

"Hope you enjoy... Mandela Square is proper, you need to see it at night, the lights 😫."

thembiflorence349 was proud to see the man appreciate South Africa:

"Welcome to our rainbow nation bro, enjoy your stay in our sunny South Africa.🇿🇦🥂🥂💃💃"

Others slammed negative comments:

Ntombi Radebe said:

"Don't mind the negative comments. They hate themselves; that's why they are spreading hate. Enjoy the rest of your stay in South Africa❤"

lindelwaevile added:

"Iyabhora kodwa lento yenu yokuphaphela amaTourists. Hey, sir, welcome to SA, where nature is at its best. Enjoy your stay🫶🇿🇦"

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

Source: Briefly News