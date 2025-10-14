A European tourist's video showcasing his surprise at South Africa's modern infrastructure has gone viral on social media, challenging stereotypes about the continent

The tourist’s reaction was filmed at Greenstone Hill Mall, Johannesburg, where he expressed amazement at the upscale shopping facilities and modern architecture

The clip has sparked widespread conversation among South Africans, who are proud of their country's development and frustrated with the unfair portrayal of Africa in the global media

A European tourist visiting South Africa has left social media buzzing after sharing a video expressing shock at the country's impressive infrastructure.

A European tourist was blown away by the South African mall and shared his thoughts. Image: @official_pinkman

Source: TikTok

Filmed at Greenstone Hill Mall in Johannesburg, the man, who goes by the TikTok handle @official_pinkman, highlighted how his visit to the bustling shopping centre completely challenged the stereotypes he had been told about the continent of Africa.

In the now-viral clip, the tourist says,

"I am not being funny, so we are being lied to in Europe. Apparently, there is nothing in Africa, children starving, no buildings, no infrastructure, but how do you explain all of this then?"

@official_pinkman then goes on to pan his camera around the modern mall, showing shops, clean walkways, and busy shoppers. He laughs and adds,

"They lied to us. This is Africa, they lied."

The video that was published on 13 October 2025 has sparked widespread conversation among South Africans, who were both amused and proud of his reaction. Many locals commented that the clip reflected how global media often portrays Africa unfairly, focusing mostly on poverty and hardship while ignoring its modern cities, architecture, and growing development.

"Been to Cape Town, it's beautiful, just as good if not better than Europe," one person commented.

The TikTok user @official_pinkman's honest surprise resonated with viewers, with some saying his video could help challenge outdated perceptions about Africa. Greenstone Hill, located between Johannesburg and Edenvale, is known for its upscale residential areas and shopping facilities, offering a glimpse of urban life that many visitors may not expect before arriving in the country.

The moment served as both light-hearted and eye-opening, as the tourist's laughter echoed what many South Africans already know: Africa is modern, dynamic, and full of surprises.

A tourist visiting in South Africa posed in a TikTok video. Image: @official_pinkman

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to a tourist raving about a South African mall

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Nnete The Truth said:

"Don't expose us. Your people are gonna flock here... This is AI."

Mpho wrote:

"That's AI, my guy."

Amenhotep_III shared:

"We are being exposed left and right."

The hype stated:

"Please, Africa is not South Africa."

Eileenbrown486 commented:

"Africa is a continent. There are developed countries and underdeveloped countries. Where are you?"

Kenchie replied:

"Uncle, why are you exposing family secrets?"

