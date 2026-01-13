A chemical spill emitted orange smoke, prompting evacuations in Montague Gardens, Cape Town

On Monday, 12 January 2026, a plume of orange smoke caused by a chemical spill filled the air in Montague Gardens, Cape Town, forcing many residents to evacuate the area. The scene sparked concern among many social media users.

After the City of Cape Town stated that a fire had ravaged the industrial area in the Northern Suburbs, Charlotte Powell, the city's disaster risk management spokesperson, revealed that it was not the reality of the unfortunate situation, reports IOL. She also noted that the fumes came from an industrial site.

According to Eyewitness News, Jermain Carelse, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, stated that the orange fumes lingering in the air were an "exothermic reaction between the nitric acid and the phosphoric acid" that was in a 10 000l tank.

Eyewitness News added that while one person was taken to the hospital for burns and breathing difficulties, Jermain shared that the area has since stabilised, with the premises returned to their respective business owners.

Orange smoke scares South Africans

Members of the online community took to the comment section of the above video with questions and concerns.

@user2008878677455 asked the public:

"So, business as usual in Montague Gardens? My brother works in Montague Gardens."

@darryll515 wondered in the comments:

"Who must pay for the cleanup now?"

@arendbotha told people on the internet:

''It looks like a movie scene."

A concerned @timogg2 stated:

"Those fumes look deadly."

@chica786ct asked what was on many people's minds:

"How did this even happen?"

