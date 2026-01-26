A TikTok video showed riders allegedly stuck on the Tower of Terror ride in Johannesburg, sparking widespread reactions across South Africa

The footage captured park workers trying to resolve the situation while passengers remained suspended, drawing concern and speculation from viewers

Social media users praised the handling by park staff and flooded the comments section with reactions, ranging from jokes to expressions of empathy

A TikTok video showing riders allegedly stuck on the iconic Tower of Terror ride has left South Africans spooked and sharing their reactions online.

A woman captured her visit to a Johannesburg amusement park by posing for a photo. Image: @jabu_connie

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared by a woman on 25 January 2026, by TikTok user @jabu_connie, captured a tense scene as park workers scramble to resolve the situation while the passengers remain suspended on the ride. The incident reportedly took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, at a major amusement park.

In a post on TikTok, the social media user @jabu_connie captioned the video saying:

"They have been there for almost an hour sana 😭😭👍🏽."

The footage quickly gained traction, with viewers expressing shock and concern for the riders’ safety. Many commenters speculated about what could have caused the delay, while others empathised with the passengers’ predicament, noting how frightening it must have been to be suspended at such a height.

Theme park enthusiasts and social media users alike shared the clip across various platforms, amplifying the incident and sparking discussions about amusement park safety standards. Some TikTok users cracked jokes to lighten the mood, but the overall sentiment remained one of concern for those trapped on the ride.

Park officials reportedly acted promptly to ensure the safety of all riders. While the video did not provide a full update on how long it took to get everyone safely down, it highlighted the importance of regular maintenance and rapid response in high-thrill attractions like the Tower of Terror.

Many social media users praised the calm and professional handling by the park staff. The video continued to circulate widely on social media, leaving South Africans both spooked and fascinated by the dramatic moment captured on camera.

Riders were stranded on Johannesburg’s Tower of Terror at a popular amusement park. Image: @jabu_connie

Source: TikTok

SA weigh in on riders’ scary moment caught on camera

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section with jokes, while some shared their thoughts, saying:

HelenOfTroy said:

"Now they are pushing them to go where ?? Continue the journey? I beg bring me out completely!😂😂😩."

Tһᥱ ᑲіg 𝕭 expressed:

"My husband better not see this cause if he does, we won't go 😭😭."

Siwe Nyembe wrote:

"Yoh mina, I don't take anything seriously. I was going to laugh my lungs out, ngiloke ngiku danger😭😭."

Dintlepertuniamof shared:

"My worst fear is being stuck on Anaconda upside down or Golden Loop."

Matshepo replied:

"At least you weren't facing downward 🤣."

MuntuOmuhle added:

"This is normal 🤞. Senga hlika via the stairs up there twice, I tell you. Dala si sticker up there."

Nge Nge commented:

"These people must service their equipment, 😳this is not right, like how or ke loadshedding."

Watch the video below:

